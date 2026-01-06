SalMar – Q4 2025 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes:
|Q4 2025
|FY 2025
|Farming Central Norway
|43.4
|145.4
|Farming Northern Norway
|36.9
|119.2
|SalMar Ocean
|0.0
|7.2
|Icelandic Salmon
|3.8
|12.7
|Total
|84.1
|284.5
All figures in 1,000 tons gutted weight.
The full Q4 2025 report will be released on Tuesday 10 February 2026 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act