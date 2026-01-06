SalMar – Q4 2025 Trading update

 | Source: SalMar ASA SalMar ASA

Consolidated harvest volumes:

 Q4 2025FY 2025
Farming Central Norway43.4145.4
Farming Northern Norway36.9119.2
SalMar Ocean0.07.2
Icelandic Salmon3.812.7
Total84.1284.5

All figures in 1,000 tons gutted weight. 

The full Q4 2025 report will be released on Tuesday 10 February 2026 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Reading