ASUS Unveils Full-Spectrum AI and Always Incredible Innovations at CES 2026

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): 13" convertible designed in partnership with GoPro has built-in GoPro Cloud access and exclusive offers for GoPro owners

13" convertible designed in partnership with GoPro has built-in GoPro Cloud access and exclusive offers for GoPro owners ProArt PZ14: Ultralight 0.79kg 14" Snapdragon ® -powered detachable tablet delivers our most powerful creator tablet performance for on-the-go professionals

Ultralight 0.79kg 14" Snapdragon -powered detachable tablet delivers our most powerful creator tablet performance for on-the-go professionals Zenbook A16: First Snapdragon ® X2 Elite Extreme laptop redefines portability with 16" 3K OLED display and durable sub-1.2kg all-Ceraluminum ™ chassis

First Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme laptop redefines portability with 16" 3K OLED display and durable sub-1.2kg all-Ceraluminum chassis Zenbook DUO: New, lightweight all-Ceraluminum ™ design; dual 14" 3K OLED displays; powerful performance with Intel ® Core ™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor

New, lightweight all-Ceraluminum design; dual 14" 3K OLED displays; powerful performance with Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor Desktops and AiOs: V series desktops and VM441QA AiO — the world's first Snapdragon®-powered AiO — offer a choice of desktop form factors





LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today showcased its all-new and award-winning 2026 lineup of AI-powered Copilot+ PCs at CES® 2026. These laptops and PCs are built to empower every creator, professional and everyday user. This comprehensive lineup boasts the latest Copilot+ PC experiences, exclusive ASUS AI apps, and the latest CPU platforms from AMD, Intel®, and Qualcomm® to ensure the best AI experiences.

In the realm of AI for creators, the 2026 ProArt family showcases our unwavering commitment to providing a seamless creative ecosystem that merges hardware excellence with software intelligence, and our innovative partnership with GoPro furthers our companies' shared vision to empower and support creators. The 2026 CES Innovation Award-winning ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), along with the ProArt PX13, and ProArt PZ14 models embody the future of hybrid creativity and cross-disciplinary collaboration. The limited-edition ProArt GoPro Edition convertible transforms the storytelling process with the pre-loaded StoryCube AI-powered app — the first Windows app with GoPro Cloud integration and 360° video support. This co-branded laptop features a GoPro-inspired design and exclusive reusable GoPro-themed packaging. Complementing this flagship device, the standard ProArt PX13 convertible is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor and features a 3K OLED touchscreen. Finally, ProArt PZ14 is a powerful 2-in-1 creator tablet based on the 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite, with ASUS Pen 3.0 support that allows creators to unlock their creativity when they are on the go.

For everyday AI users, we redefine versatility and power through the 2026 Zenbook and Vivobook series. The 2026 Zenbook DUO — another 2026 CES Innovation Award winner — sets a new benchmark with its dual 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays, Ceraluminum™ chassis, and up to a powerful yet efficient Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor. With a new hideaway hinge to reduce the gap between screens, plus a powerful dual-battery system — totaling 99Wh — to extend runtime, it offers a seamless dual-screen workflow. The 2026 Zenbook A16 and Zenbook A14 are lightweight, powerful and elegant. Zenbook A14 maintains its sub-1kg weight but has upgraded performance from the 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, while Zenbook A16 offers a larger screen with reduced weight and boasts the market's most powerful Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme for unrivaled performance. The redesigned Zenbook S series — including the 2026 CES Innovation Award Zenbook S14 — features the latest AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series or Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, yet runs cooler, offers up to 3K OLED displays and comes with vibrant new nature-inspired finishes. Finally, the 2026 Vivobook S series includes 14-inch and 16-inch models that bring AI-driven performance to mobile, budget-conscious users, offering long battery life and the latest AMD, Intel and Qualcomm processors.

Completing the everyday AI ecosystem are new ASUS desktops and AiOs. These include the ASUS V700 mini tower PC and ASUS V500 mini tower desktop PCs, and the ASUS VM441QA AiO — the world's first Snapdragon-powered all-in-one PC. These devices bring Copilot+ AI benefits to the home and home office in three different desktop form factors, each combining whisper-quiet performance, energy efficiency, and aesthetic integration with next-generation AMD, Intel, and Snapdragon processors.

Together, these innovations form the ASUS Copilot+ PC lineup — a collection of AI-powered devices that combine performance, efficiency, security, and design. Whether creating, coding, collaborating or relaxing, users can now experience AI-enhanced productivity and creativity like never before — unlocking the full potential of intelligent computing for everyone.

Creator AI: ProArt Laptops

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)

Designed in collaboration with GoPro, ProArt GoPro Edition features a rugged, GoPro-inspired pattern on the lid and a distinctive blue-accented keyboard backlighting for a bold yet functional aesthetic. Creator-driven insights from GoPro shape the on-the-go sleeve and storage scenarios included in the presentation box — delivering a complete, mobility-focused creative experience.

The device enables a truly seamless workflow through one-touch of GoPro Hotkey that launches the GoPro Player, along with the ASUS-exclusive AI app StoryCube — the first Windows app to integrate both GoPro Cloud media and 360° video. It's also the world’s first app for AI scene categorization in 360° video, a feature that helps users categorize popular GoPro activities such as biking, surfing, and snowboarding. AI-powered search and classification allow GoPro users to group files by their favorite activities, by time, or by device and location obtained from GoPro cameras’ GPS information. StoryCube can import GoPro Cloud content so users can instantly sync, organize and edit their GoPro footage. Additionally, AI Album intelligently organizes footage by timeline, device, or activity. Each unit includes a 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription, offering unlimited cloud storage and advanced editing tools that simplify every stage of the creative process — from capture to final edit.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU and up to 128GB of unified memory, ProArt GoPro Edition can run larger AI models in order to do faster on-device frame interpolation, upscaling, denoising, and stabilization for smoother high-resolution video editing. This 13-inch convertible features up to a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with stylus support and ASUS DialPad for fingertip creative app control. ProArt GoPro Edition combines power and portability in a rugged 1.39kg convertible design built for versatile, professional creation anywhere.

ProArt PX13

ProArt PX13 combines cutting-edge AI power with refined design to elevate modern creation. Powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU and up to 128GB of unified memory for smooth editing, it ensures fast, intelligent processing for high-speed editing and content generation. This processor is capable of running optimized 120B-parameter LLMs locally with quantization and GPU/NPU acceleration support.

The up to 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen, ASUS DialPad, and stylus support provide exceptional precision across every workflow. Enhanced by advanced AMD Hummingbird video-generation models, ProArt PX13 supports the unique ASUS creator app MuseTree, enabling text-to-video generation, high-quality outputs, and intelligent analysis of surrounding frames to auto-generate video simulations for storyboard use. Together with ProArt Creator Hub, the StoryCube app, and a dedicated Copilot key, PX13 delivers a seamless and efficient creative workflow.

ProArt PZ14

ProArt PZ14 is the most powerful ASUS creator tablet with a detachable keyboard. It redefines mobile creativity with a perfect blend of elegance, strength, and precision. Crafted from CNC-machined aluminum in a striking Nano Black finish with Smudge-Free technology for a cleaner and more premium look, its ultralight 0.79 kg, 9mm-thin unibody chassis offers both portability and military-grade durability. Designed for creators in motion, it features premium cameras, the ASUS Pen 3.0 — an MPP 2.6 stylus with haptic feedback and brush-sound feedback — and a versatile Bluetooth® detachable keyboard, enabling seamless creation in any environment.

Powered by the Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor with 18 cores and up to an 80 TOPS NPU, PZ14 delivers exceptional efficiency and responsiveness with all-day battery life. The Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU delivers smooth graphics, vibrant visuals, and efficient performance for mobile design, video editing, and creative applications.

Integrated ASUS creator apps including MuseTree for idea generation, StoryCube for automatic GoPro Cloud asset organization, and Creator Hub for color management — streamline every stage of the creative workflow.

The 14-inch ASUS Lumina Pro OLED Pantone® Validated display provides industry-leading visuals with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black certification, Delta E < 1 color accuracy, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), anti-reflection coating, and TÜV Rheinland eye-care certification, ensuring long-term reliability for professional creators everywhere.

ProArt accessories

For 2026 there's a new collection of exclusive ProArt accessories. For creators, every detail matters — not just in their work, but in the tools they use. The ProArt Keyboard and ProArt Mouse are designed to elevate both creativity and consistency, while the practical and versatile ProArt Backpack is built to protect hardware in style.

ProArt Backpack (PP2600) is designed for creators on the move, and combines durability and style with its water-repellent and anti-scratch materials. Its lightweight yet rigid polyester fabric offers reliable protection, while multiple compartments keep essentials organized. A padded slot safely fits 16- and 14-inch laptops, and thoughtful details like a secure key clip and water-repellent zipper add extra convenience and peace of mind.

ProArt Mouse (MD301) delivers precision and versatility for creative workflows. Featuring swappable buttons compatible with both micro and optical switches, it adapts to every preference. A high-speed scroll wheel allows swift navigation, while the 8000 DPI sensor ensures pinpoint accuracy. With support for USB, 2.4GHz, and Bluetooth connections, the mouse pairs seamlessly with up to five devices for effortless multitasking.

Slim, stylish, and functional, ProArt Keyboard (KD300) is a 26.8mm, 65% low-profile keyboard with a durable aluminum top cover. It supports 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, or USB connections and pairs with up to five devices. With customizable touch panel controls via the Gear Link software, ASUS RX Red low-profile optical switches, and two adjustable typing angles, it delivers a personalized and comfortable typing experience.

Everyday AI: Zenbook and Vivobook laptops

Zenbook DUO

The 2026 Zenbook DUO reimagines mobile productivity through intelligent design, robust construction, and immersive dual-screen performance. Built from a full Ceraluminum™ chassis with Smudge-Free anti-fingerprint technology, it balances durability and portability for creators and professionals constantly on the move. The reinforced Bluetooth keyboard, a new hideaway hinge and integrated kickstand, and MagLatch™ keyboard docking system with retractable pogo pins ensure reliable connection and charging for adaptable use in any setting — it's engineered to travel tough and work smooth.

Powered by up the latest Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor and featuring a 99Wh dual-battery layout, Zenbook DUO delivers all-day power and discrete-level graphics performance. Enhanced thermal architecture, featuring dual 97-blade fans and larger vents, provides up to a 45W TDP — a 28% boost compared to the previous generation — that sustains high performance even under demanding workloads.

Its dual 14-inch ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays, with a 70%-smaller screen gap and upgraded six-speaker audio, offer an immersive, unified workspace. ScreenXpert software now auto-activates cross-screen sharing tools when the laptop is laid completely flat, for a more intuitive way of sharing: a pop-up lets users choose the sharing mode and gives convenient access to annotation tools and screen previews. Zenbook DUO transforms workflows and turns multitasking into a seamless, fluid creative experience within a chassis that's 5% smaller than before.

Zenbook A16

Zenbook A16 redefines portability with a 16-inch 3K OLED display housed in a chassis lighter than many 14-inch laptops. Weighing at 1.2kg, it features a full Ceraluminum body, comprehensive I/O ports, a full-size SD card reader, and six speakers, offering expansive visuals and immersive sound without added bulk.

Powered by the next-generation 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme processor with 80 TOPS of AI performance, Zenbook A16 delivers remarkable CPU and GPU performance, with discrete‑class graphics. Advanced cooling and power efficiency ensures sustained high performance, running cool, quiet, and over 21 hours1 of operation on a single charge, so users can work, game, or create anywhere.

Zenbook A14

Zenbook A14 embodies the perfect balance of strength and mobility, featuring a full Ceraluminum chassis that delivers exceptional rigidity while keeping the weight under 1 kilogram. Designed for durability and effortless portability, it sets a new benchmark for ultralight laptops built to last.

With the latest 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor and 80 TOPS of AI performance, Zenbook A14 delivers next-generation speed and efficiency — outperforming its direct rivals in CPU and GPU performance while maintaining outstanding power efficiency. Capable of up to 35 hours2 of offline video playback, it offers enduring performance in an incredibly lightweight form.

Zenbook S series

The 2026 Zenbook S series blends precision engineering with refined aesthetics, featuring a Ceraluminum chassis and CNC-milled geometric grille design with an ultrathin 1.1cm profile. The new Antrim Gray finish enhances its modern, minimalist character while maintaining structural strength and portability.

Performance is driven by the latest AI-enabled processors — the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor for the 14-inch model and the latest AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors for the 16-inch version — supported by advanced cooling, a Copilot key, and a large intelligent touchpad.

Up to a 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display with 1,100-nit peak brightness and a four-speaker (S14) or six-speaker (S16) sound system with front-firing tweeters delivers immersive, theater-grade audiovisual performance.

ASUS ZenMouse (MD202)

ASUS ZenMouse (MD202) is the ideal partner for Zenbook. It combines style and precision with its durable Ceraluminum build, and offers quiet operation and glass-surface tracking for smooth control anywhere. Featuring USB-C charging and dual-mode Bluetooth / RF 2.4Ghz connectivity for up to four devices, it also supports customized shortcuts for effortless productivity.

Vivobook S series

Available in both 16-inch and 14-inch models, Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 advance AI computing with the latest AI-enabled processors for faster, more efficient workloads. All models use either the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, and 16-inch models are also available with the 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite processor that delivers up to 80 TOPS of AI performance. The entire lineup features all the latest Copilot+ PC features, along with integrated AI noise cancelation and ASUS 3DNR video enhancement for superior communication clarity.

Built for productivity, Vivobook S14/S16 feature a high-performance architecture, a 70Wh battery, comprehensive I/O ports, and a large smart-gesture touchpad for effortless interaction. Security is enhanced through an AI camera with Windows Hello, a Microsoft Pluton security processor, and Voice Print Technology, ensuring safe, personalized access.

Immersive visuals are delivered through WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED or 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS 144Hz displays with Dolby Atmos® audio, offering cinematic depth and precision for work or entertainment.

Starting at just 1.59cm thin and 1.35kg, Vivobook S combines modern metallic styling, CNC-engraved detailing, and military-grade durability, with selected 16-inch models now available in a sleek new Mist Blue finish.

ASUS open cross-device ecosystem with exclusive features

ASUS GlideX redefined cross-screen productivity with a truly open ecosystem for Windows, iOS, and Android — unlike other PC brands limited to Windows. Beyond standard remote access and file transfer, GlideX lets users mirror multiple phone screens to their PC, share their phone camera for video calls, and navigate their photo albums with intelligent organization. A clean concentric-ring interface displays all devices at a glance, while exclusive ASUS optimizations deliver the best PC cross-device experience. ASUS GlideX is a unified workspace, making it effortless to create, collaborate, and stay in sync across devices.

ASUS Desktops and AiOs

ASUS V series desktops

ASUS V series desktops deliver a versatile portfolio of Copilot+ PCs designed to meet a wide range of home computing needs, offering flexible configurations powered by the latest AMD or Intel processors. V series desktops are available in mini tower (V700 / V500) or SFF (V500 SFF) form factors to suit any home environment.

The ASUS Mini Tower V700 (VM701MG) Copilot+ PC reimagines AI-enhanced home computing with the design philosophy of “Less Tech, More Living.” Blending naturally into modern interiors, it features wood-grain finishes, rounded edges, and soft 4000K lighting for a warm, elegant aesthetic. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor with over 50 TOPS NPU performance and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 graphics, it delivers seamless AI-enhanced productivity, creativity, and entertainment. An advanced cooling system with copper heat pipes and a rear-mounted fan ensures quiet, efficient performance. Built with premium components and tested to enterprise-grade standards, V700 offers enduring reliability, efficiency, and style for modern living.

ASUS VM441QA AiO

The ASUS VM441QA AiO is the world’s first all-in-one Copilot+ PC powered by the Snapdragon® X platform, combining next-gen efficiency with an elegant, space-saving design. Its ultra-slim profile, narrow stand, and compact base make it perfect for any home setting, while the 23.8-inch FHD anti-glare display delivers crisp, vibrant visuals from any angle. Powered by a Snapdragon X processor with 45 TOPS of AI acceleration, it offers whisper-quiet, instant-on performance for smooth multitasking, creative work, and entertainment. With Copilot+ PC capabilities, a Dolby Atmos® audio system, and AI-enhanced noise cancelation, this AiO redefines quiet, smart, and energy-efficient computing.

1 ASUS tested Zenbook A16 (UX3607) in November 2025 with 1080p video playback. Test configuration: ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607) WiFi off, backlight off, brightness 150 cd/m2. Battery life varies with use and settings.

2 ASUS tested Zenbook A14 (UX3407) in November 2025 with 1080p video playback. Test configuration: ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) WiFi off, backlight off, brightness 150 cd/m2. Battery life varies with use and settings.

