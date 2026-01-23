ASUS Celebrates 11th Inclusion on Fortune’s 2026 World’s Most Admired Companies List

KEY POINTS

Consistent Excellence: 11th inclusion on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list, recognizing company's innovativeness, product quality, and more

Design Thinking Ethos: Accolade highlights the ASUS commitment to user-centricity, prioritizing customer satisfaction to drive growth and deliver real value

Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities: ASUS provides a comprehensive AI ecosystem that offers unparalleled performance and a dedication to sustainability







TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced its eleventh inclusion on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2026. This prestigious accolade recognizes the company's consistent excellence in managing corporate assets, upholding social responsibility, and making strategic long-term investments — all vital factors that underscore its global competitiveness and leadership within the industry.

ASUS Chairman, Jonney Shih, said, “We are deeply honored to be recognized by Fortune magazine for the eleventh time. At ASUS, we have embraced the principles of Design Thinking for both product innovation and our business operations. In the era of AI, we approach every decision with care and responsibility, ensuring that user experience and well-being guide our technical and performance choices. Only by doing so can AI truly serve as a powerful engine of innovation, creating meaningful value for users and driving the company’s long-term, sustainable growth.”

The World’s Most Admired Companies list, an annual and highly comprehensive assessment of corporate reputations, is meticulously compiled by Fortune magazine and global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry. The repeated inclusion of ASUS on this prestigious ranking is a testament to its unwavering commitment to technological progress and its consistent delivery of products and services that uphold the utmost in quality and performance.

As a long-standing leader in the tech industry, ASUS has been repeatedly recognized for its relentless pursuit of user-centricity and innovation across AI, gaming, sustainability, and more. Over the past year, the company has significantly advanced its comprehensive AI ecosystem under its Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities. strategy, notably by being among the first to offer an extensive lineup of Copilot+ PCs , thereby enhancing AI accessibility. This commitment continued at CES 2026, where ASUS unveiled several new and refreshed products, including the ASUS Zenbook DUO , ExpertBook Ultra , the refreshed ROG Zephyrus gaming lineup , and the latest Vivobook series , or a new array of Chromebook laptops and commercial desktops , highlighting the company’s ongoing dedication to cutting-edge design, performance, and user experience.

ASUS remains committed to designing products that seamlessly merge superior performance with environmental responsibility, ensuring each solution delivers exceptional value and elevates the user experience.

For more information about ASUS in the ranking, please refer to: World's Most Admired Companies | Fortune

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook DUO: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407/

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-ultra/

ROG Zephyrus: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus-series/

ASUS Vivobook: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/vivobook/

ASUS Chromebook: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/chromebook/

ASUS Desktops: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/displays-desktops/tower-pcs/asus-desktop/

ASUS CES 2026 Event: https://www.asus.com/event/ces/

ROG CES 2026 Event: https://rog.asus.com/event/ces/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Copilot+ PC: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/copilot-plus-pc/

ASUS Ceraluminum: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/ceraluminum-by-asus-impresses-at-london-design-festival/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55e9747f-6452-4acf-94a4-1971a8bd2c46