ASUS Honored with Eight CES 2026 Innovation Awards

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that eight of its products have been honored with CES® 2026 Innovation awards, recognizing ASUS leadership and innovation across a diverse range of products. Award categories include Computer Hardware & Components, Sustainability & Energy Transition, AI, Gaming & eSports, Imaging, and Computer Peripherals & Accessories. These awards acknowledge the success of the ASUS Design Thinking approach, and ongoing efforts to advance computing, sustainability, creative solutions, and AI innovation across various segments.

"Being recognized with these CES 2026 Innovation awards is a testament to our drive to create technology that empowers everyone, everywhere," said S.Y. Hsu, ASUS Co-CEO. "We are building an end-to-end AI experience while advancing innovation across computing, gaming, creative tools, and sustainability, delivering solutions that make a meaningful impact across diverse areas of technology."

High-performance systems: empowering work, creativity, and play

In the Computer Hardware & Components category, which includes all desktop and notebook computer systems and internal components, two ASUS laptops and one motherboard won awards. By combining faster processing, intelligent AI features, and reliability, these products turn complex tasks into seamless, productive experiences, empowering professionals, creators, and gamers.

ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607) combines portability and power for commuters and creators alike. Weighing just 1.2kg, it features a 16-inch 3K OLED display, full I/O ports, and up to six speakers. Its ultra-lightweight Ceraluminum™ chassis provides durability against wear, scratches, shocks, and smudges. Powered by up to an 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme Processor with an 80 TOPS NPU, it delivers blazing CPU and graphics performance, advanced AI capabilities, and extended battery life.

Designed for creators on the move, the limited-edition ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) laptop delivers professional-grade performance in a GoPro-inspired form. Its black metal finish, matching protective sleeve, and special packaging highlight the collaboration with GoPro, offering a stylish and functional companion for creators wherever they work. Equipped with the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395, 50 TOPS NPU, up to 128GB of unified memory, and pro-grade graphics, it handles AI-enhanced editing and multi-layer video projects with ease. Its 360° convertible design, lightweight 1.39kg frame, and military-grade durability combine with long battery life and flexible connectivity, enabling creators to transform any environment into a portable creative studio. Creators also benefit from StoryCube, integrated with GoPro Cloud and supporting 360° video, which simplifies content management. Plus, a dedicated GoPro Hotkey provides instant access to GoPro Player and a 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription adds exclusive tools and benefits to the workflow.

The ROG Crosshair X870E Glacial motherboard delivers extreme performance with AI optimization and next-generation overclocking. Its robust power delivery, DDR5 memory support, seven M.2 slots, and extensive connectivity options ensure peak performance. ASUS-exclusive AI features such as AI Cache Boost, ASUS AI Advisor, and AI Overclocking simplify setup and maximize performance, while the full-color five-inch LCD and SafeSlots ensure effortless monitoring and installation.

Green future: innovation meets sustainability

In the Sustainability & Energy transition category, which highlights products designed to deliver high performance while minimizing environmental impact, one ASUS laptop won an award. By empowering users with energy-efficient design, innovative engineering, and durable materials, ASUS products provide reliable performance and immersive features while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

ASUS Zenbook S14 (UX5406) exemplifies how performance and sustainability can coexist. This new-era ASUS AI PC combines a slim 1.1cm design with advanced technology, including a next-gen Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 Processor and ambient cooling to minimize noise. Its all-metal body features a high-tech Ceraluminum™ ceramic lid in nature-inspired colors, blending elegance with durability. Ceraluminum™ is an innovative, new, eco-friendly process applied to aluminum, developed by ASUS to enhance material strength without harming the environment. This advanced treatment uses low voltage and requires minimal energy in production and is fully recyclable, resulting in an environmentally-friendly solution that’s both durable and sustainable. It features a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display that delivers immersive visuals and a four-speaker audio system that provides rich, powerful sound. The Zenbook S14 brings together AI-powered performance, sleek design, and sustainable innovation in one sophisticated package.

Artificial intelligence for smarter, everyday experiences

In the Artificial Intelligence category, which highlights products that help users automate computing tasks more efficiently and seamlessly, one unique ASUS laptop won an award. By harnessing intelligent AI capabilities, ASUS solutions simplify complex workflows, enhance multitasking, and deliver smoother, more responsive experiences.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407) redefines dual-screen laptops with a precision-engineered hinge, full Ceraluminum chassis, and upgraded 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens at 144Hz with 1000-nits brightness and anti-reflection coating. Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processor with up to a 50 TOPS NPU and 45W TDP, it delivers smooth multitasking, light gaming, and advanced AI capabilities with efficient cooling. Despite a larger 99 watt-hour battery, the laptop weighs just 1.65kg — 5% smaller than previous models — while offering comprehensive I/O options and military-grade durability. Versatile modes — i.e., Dual-screen, Desktop, Laptop, and Sharing — are managed via ASUS ScreenXpert, and a sleek kickstand with a detachable Bluetooth® keyboard enhances both productivity and style. Zenbook DUO demonstrates how intelligent design and AI integration can transform modern computing experiences.

Gaming & esports: immersive experiences for players and fans

In the Gaming & eSports category, one ROG monitor won an award. ROG designs products that take gameplay and competitive performance to the next level for players, fans, and organizers. ASUS ROG is currently the No.1 OLED gaming monitor brand globally by market share, underscoring the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual performance and competitive gaming excellence.

The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W is a 26.5-inch QHD WOLED display built for elite gaming and content creation. Crafted for performance, the monitor features a sleek silver finish with a semi-transparent rear panel that reveals its precision engineering and futuristic aesthetics. Its Tandem OLED technology provides 15% higher peak brightness, a 25% wider color volume, and a 60% longer OLED lifespan compared to previous-generation WOLED monitors. Furthermore, its new TrueBlack Glossy coating offers supersharp imagery and the deepest black hues in any environment, ensuring unmatched visual clarity and immersion. As the world’s fastest OLED monitor, the PG27AQWP-W boasts a native 540Hz refresh rate and an ultrafast 0.02ms response time. Offering dual viewing modes enabled by Frame Rate Boost technology, users can instantly switch between QHD@540Hz and HD@720Hz for ultra-smooth motion and lightning-fast responsiveness. Stunning HDR — enabled by DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, 99.5% DCI-P3 coverage, and true 10-bit color — brings every frame to life with incredible depth and precision. OLED Care Pro with a smart Neo Proximity Sensor ensures long-term panel protection, while ROG Gaming AI enhances visibility, contrast, and accuracy for competitive play. Equipped with DisplayPort™ 2.1a, HDMI® 2.1, and an integrated tripod socket, this monitor offers versatility for gaming, streaming, and content creation.

Creator tools for imaging and content creation

In the Imaging category, one ASUS monitor won an award. By combining advanced displays with leading-edge technologies and software, ASUS monitors empower creators to bring their vision to life while helping streamline workflows.

The ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA27USD features a 4K UHD QD-OLED panel with 99% DCI-P3 coverage for vibrant, accurate color reproduction and a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth, fast rendering and precise quality checks. It delivers exceptional HDR experiences with inky blacks, 1000 nits of peak brightness, and true 10-bit color depth. Supporting multiple HDR metadata formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR-10 and HLG, it works seamlessly with Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS professional hardware calibration software. Featuring a built-in colorimeter, the monitor offers automatic self-calibration to maintain color accuracy. Versatile connectivity options include a 12G SDI, dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports with up to 96-watt Power Delivery and daisy-chaining, HDMI ports, and a built-in USB hub, allowing creators to connect an entire workstation from production to post-production. The display’s adaptable stand and wraparound hood enable precise positioning and reduce reflections, ensuring comfort and confidence even in bright studios or outdoor environments.

Precision accessories for seamless workflows

In the Computer Peripherals and Accessories category, one ASUS ProArt tool won an award. By offering seamless connectivity, precise control, and versatile compatibility, ASUS peripherals simplify tasks, streamline workflows, and enhance overall computing efficiency. From high-precision calibrators to intuitive control tools, ASUS solutions empower users to work smarter and maintain their systems effortlessly.

The ProArt CaliContrO MCA02 is a compact 3-in-1 calibrator and control tool designed for professional creators who require precise color accuracy and efficient workflows. Offering industry-leading precision, it measures up to 10000 nits, enabling calibration of HDR displays. It is designed to work with LED, OLED, and Mini-LED. It supports software calibration for any monitor or laptop and hardware calibration for compatible ProArt displays, rewriting 3D LUTs directly to the monitor’s internal scaler. With direct On-Screen Display (OSD) control via a 5-way navigator and shortcut keys, as well as haptic feedback for precise adjustments, users can effortlessly manage settings. Plus, the built-in virtual ASUS Dial integrates with creative software and supports Microsoft Surface Dial controls on Windows, allowing real-time adjustments such as brush size, zoom, and more. Compact and portable, the MCA02 offers creators a versatile tool for ensuring consistent visual quality across production and post-production environments.

