Indra Group USA Awarded FAA Radar System Replacement Contract

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indra Group USA, a global leader in air traffic management and mobility technology, today announced it has been awarded a $342 million contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to manufacture next-generation air traffic surveillance radars under the FAA’s Radar System Replacement program. The systems will be produced at Indra Group USA’s new manufacturing facility in the Kansas City area.

The award supports the FAA’s broader Brand-New Air Traffic Control System (BNATCS) initiative to modernize the National Airspace System (NAS), replacing aging surveillance infrastructure with modern, resilient, and cyber-secure technology to enhance safety, reliability, and operational performance nationwide.

Indra’s industrial proposal includes a phased manufacturing approach aligned with FAA deployment timelines, which will be performed in our factories in the Kansas City area and supported by global Indra Group, thus significantly expanding Indra’s manufacturing capabilities.

“Modernizing the National Airspace System is first and foremost about safety, reliability and public trust,” said Angel Escribano, Chairman of Indra Group. “The FAA’s BNATCS and Radar System Replacement programs represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to renew critical infrastructure that millions of Americans rely on every day. Indra is proud to bring to this effort our proven, field-tested technology, a strong record of execution, and a deep commitment to manufacturing and growing in the United States.”

Indra has announced a $50 million investment in facilities in the Kansas City area, supporting the creation of more than 200 skilled U.S. jobs across engineering, manufacturing, integration, deployment, and system support functions. The investment strengthens the domestic industrial base while ensuring long-term lifecycle support, sustainment, and scalability for critical air traffic infrastructure.

“Our investment in Kansas, the creation of more than 200 high-quality American jobs, and the transfer of advanced radar technology to the U.S. reflect our long-term commitment to America and to the FAA as the world’s leading air navigation service provider,” said José Vicente de los Mozos, CEO of Indra Group. “We are fully aligned with the FAA, the U.S. Department of Transportation, Congress, and the Administration in delivering a safer, more resilient, and future-ready National Airspace System, on time, at scale, and with accountability to the American taxpayer.”

Indra’s radar systems are based on world-class surveillance technology, trusted by leading air navigation service providers such as those in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, New Zealand, and many others worldwide. They are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing FAA automation platforms, while supporting future airspace needs, including increased traffic volumes, advanced air mobility operations, and enhanced system redundancy.

Technology transfer is a central pillar of Indra’s U.S. business model. For the Radar System Replacement, Indra will replicate the approach it has already successfully implemented with its NEXCOM v3 air-ground communications radios, transferring advanced technology, manufacturing processes, and product expertise to the United States to support long-term domestic production and sustainment.

Indra Group (https://www.indragroup.com/) is a leading Spanish and European company that focuses on defense, air traffic, and advanced digitalization. It stands at the forefront of the defense, space, air traffic management, mobility, and transformative technologies through Minsait, and it integrates its sovereign AI, cybersecurity, and cyberdefense capabilities into IndraMind. Indra Group is paving the way to a more secure and better-connected future through innovative solutions, trusted relationships, and the very best talent. Sustainability is an integral part of its strategy and culture in order to overcome current and future social and environmental challenges. At the close of the 2024 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues of €4.843 billion and had a local presence in 46 countries.

About Indra Group USA

Indra Group USA is the American subsidiary of Indra Group, a global leader in technology and engineering solutions for air traffic control, mobility, defense, and digital transformation. Delivering mission-critical systems that advance the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation and infrastructure across the United States, Indra Group USA is backed by decades of expertise, partnerships, and operations in 140 countries. It is helping modernize air traffic control and intelligent transportation and mobility systems to meet the evolving needs of American communities, agencies, and industry partners. Visit www.indragroup-usa.com for more.

