Indra Group USA Launches New Website

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indra Group USA today announced the launch of its new website dedicated to the company’s business, capabilities and expanding presence in the United States. The site offers an updated view of Indra’s leadership in mobility, air traffic management, and defense technologies, along with U.S.-specific news, events, case studies, and expert insights.





Visitors can explore Indra’s solutions across its core business areas, learn how the company is modernizing critical infrastructure nationwide, and access career opportunities at its U.S. locations in Overland Park, Kansas (HQ), Fairfax, Virginia, Orlando, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia.

The new Indra Group USA website is available at: https://www.indragroup-usa.com

“Our new U.S. website brings together the full scope of Indra’s capabilities in a way that’s easy for our customers and partners to navigate. From modernizing highways to enabling safer skies and strengthening national defense, Indra Group USA delivers solutions that matter. This platform will help us share our progress, highlight success stories and connect with the talented professionals who want to join our mission.”

~ Jacinto Monge, Chairman & CEO, Indra Group USA

