Indra Successfully Completes the First V2X Tolling Implementation on North Carolina's I-485, Paving the Way for the Nation's First Full Highway Deployment

Indra Sets a New U.S. Benchmark as the First to Deliver Operational V2X Tolling on a Live Highway

End-to-End Testing Completed on I-485, Confirming V2X Tolling and Safety Functions Are Deployment-Ready

North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA) Praises Performance, Signals Intent for Full-corridor Rollout

Indra Strengthens Industry Leadership by Joining 5GAA and OmniAir to Accelerate Connected Mobility Standards

CHARLOTTE, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the successful track record of the Audi–Qualcomm–Indra pilot at SunTrax and the recent demonstration at the ITS World Congress showcasing the combined power of V2X for tolling and safety, and following NCTA’s selection of Indra to bring its C-V2X Toll solution to the I-485 Express Lanes, Indra has completed end-to-end testing of its connected vehicles C-V2X Toll solution on North Carolina’s I-485 Express Lanes. This makes I-485 the first highway in the United States to integrate C-V2X tolling technology into its roadside tolling and host systems.

Over the past week, NCTA observed and supervised the full suite of tests, including roadside equipment, 3D LiDAR safety analytics, and back-office integration. It marks the first time in the United States that a highway has deployed V2X technology to support both tolling and safety use cases.

The solution, already operational on two gantries, allows vehicles equipped with C-V2X technology to receive real-time tolling notifications directly inside the vehicle cockpit. At the same time, Indra’s 3D LiDAR perception system provides highly accurate detection of roadway events, enabling safety alerts such as “pedestrian on the roadway” or “wrong-way vehicle.”

“Our shared vision of a scalable, operations-ready V2X solution has delivered a breakthrough innovation in just three months,” said JJ Eden, Executive Director of the North Carolina Turnpike Authority. “We view C-V2X as the future of in-vehicle payments, and we plan to extend this technology across the I-485 corridor. This project proves we can simultaneously enhance the customer experience, simplify operations, and strengthen driver safety using Indra’s advanced 3D LiDAR technology.”

With the successful completion of this pilot, NCTA has expressed its intention to pursue full-corridor deployment, confirming that Indra’s C-V2X Toll solution will be implemented along the I-485 Express Lanes, the initiative that will make I-485 the first highway in the United States to roll out V2X tolling at scale. “This project demonstrates Indra’s ability to bring advanced C-V2X capabilities to life quickly, reliably and on a large scale,” said Raúl Ripio, Senior Vice President of Mobility and Technology at Indra. “By integrating tolling, 3D LiDAR perception and back-office intelligence, we’re showing what the future of connected mobility looks like. We’re proud to help make North Carolina’s I-485 the first highway in the country positioned for full V2X deployment.” As part of the long-term partnership, NCTA and Indra will share insights and lessons learned from this deployment with the industry’s leading associations.

In the next few weeks, Indra will join the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), where global automakers, telecommunication companies and technology providers work together to develop connected mobility and future transportation solutions, leveraging 5G technology to deliver smarter, safer, and more sustainable mobility.

Additionally, Indra will align with OmniAir, where it will have an opportunity to collaborate with other transport authorities and industry members to shape the future of tolling, connected vehicles and ITS technologies. By contributing their real-world experience, Indra and NCTA aim to accelerate the adoption of in-vehicle payment methods and strengthen the pathway to nationwide interoperability.

“We are excited to welcome Indra, an internationally recognized leader in tolling technology and innovation, as our newest OmniAir member,” said Jason Conley, Executive Director of OmniAir Consortium. “We look forward to working together with Indra to advance the deployment of trusted technologies to improve safety, mobility, and efficiency across our transportation network.”

With a solid and growing presence in the U.S. mobility market, Indra continues to transform highway mobility across the country, with projects such as I-66 Outside the Beltway, equipped with overhead open road tolling, high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) detection, LiDAR and connected vehicle technologies, and the HOV systems in the I-95, I-495, and I-395 Express Lanes in Northern Virginia.

About Indra

Indra, one of the most foremost global technology companies, is a world leader in smart mobility, having completed over 2,500 projects in more than 100 cities and 50 countries on the five continents. Over the last twenty years, Indra has provided tolling systems to more than 20+ countries, with over 3,300 lanes in operation and Back Office Systems for toll motorways in 13 countries. One of Indra’s most recent deliveries, I-66 Express Outside the Beltway, an integrated all-overhead tolling, video-occupancy detection, ATMS, and ITS for managed lanes, with C-V2X infrastructure and connected vehicles platform, is considered one-of-a-kind in the United States today. Indra has been awarded with the IBTTA Toll Excellence Award in the Private Sector Innovation in 2024 for this project in Virginia. Indra is part of the Indra Group, a holding company with more than 60,000 employees, local presence in 49 countries and commercial operations in more than 140 countries.

About Indra Group USA

Indra Group USA is the American subsidiary of Indra Group, a global leader in technology and engineering solutions for air traffic control, mobility, defense, and digital transformation. Delivering mission-critical systems that advance the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation and infrastructure across the United States, Indra Group USA is backed by decades of expertise, partnerships and operations in 140 countries. It is helping modernize air traffic control and intelligent transportation and mobility systems to meet the evolving needs of American communities, agencies, and industry partners. Visit www.indragroup-usa.com for more.

Communication Contacts

For Indra

Elsa Jiménez

ejimenezbl@indra.es

+34 669 82 93 19

For Indra Group USA

Scott Worden

Scott.worden@llyc.global

+1 248-825-9343

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2c291e0-5cf9-477e-aced-ffe86440fbf8