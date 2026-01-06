Attached is a copy of two filings with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons, announcing the acquisition of shares in Alvotech by ATP Holdings ehf. The shares were aquired in two transactions, 4,812,257 shares on December 17, 2025 and 2,110,640 shares on December 19, 2025. The transaction price was SEK 44.06 per share.

ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS

Benedikt Stefansson, VP

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

