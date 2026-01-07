TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

Edwin Roks, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Boehle, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Needham Growth Conference on January 13th and 14th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, with a presentation on January 13th at 8:45am Eastern Time.



About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

