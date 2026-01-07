Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
07 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:06 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:12,764
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):432.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):442.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):438.737151

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,697,242 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,302,245 have voting rights and 1,045,558 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE438.73715112,764

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
387432.5009:29:15LSE  
280432.5009:29:15LSE  
73433.5010:01:40LSE  
700433.5010:01:40LSE  
667437.0010:32:04LSE  
51437.0010:32:05LSE  
443437.0010:32:05LSE  
549436.5010:35:05LSE  
6435.5010:38:57LSE  
813436.5011:41:15LSE  
816436.5011:41:15LSE  
276438.5013:51:09LSE  
128438.0014:06:48LSE  
655439.0014:49:51LSE  
108439.0014:49:52LSE  
740439.5015:28:50LSE  
135439.0015:28:50LSE  
636439.0015:28:50LSE  
26439.5015:33:23LSE  
197441.0015:50:40LSE  
7440.5015:57:50LSE  
90441.0016:08:23LSE  
775441.0016:08:23LSE  
22441.0016:15:04LSE  
231441.0016:17:19LSE  
94441.0016:17:19LSE  
213441.0016:18:54LSE  
18441.0016:18:54LSE  
693441.0016:18:54LSE  
1441.0016:19:45LSE  
687442.0016:23:00LSE  
26442.0016:23:00LSE  
87442.0016:23:00LSE  
58442.0016:23:00LSE  
340442.0016:23:01LSE  
386442.0016:23:01LSE  
195442.0016:23:01LSE  
231441.5016:23:01LSE  
231441.5016:23:01LSE  
231441.5016:23:01LSE  
229441.5016:23:09LSE  
2441.5016:23:10LSE  
231441.5016:23:10LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


