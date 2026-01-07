Transaction in Own Shares

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 162,102 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.9584 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:January 06, 2026
Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased:162,102
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):14.275
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.83
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):13.9584


Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,722,228 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 78,722,228 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquiredDaily volume weighted average price paidDaily highest price paid per shareDaily lowest price per shareTrading Venue
1109613.9442$14.22$13.85ARCX
199613.9041$14.01$13.84ASPN
267813.9200$14.01$13.88BAML
458613.9164$13.99$13.86BATS
20014.0800$14.24$13.92BATY
74913.9100$13.91$13.91BIDS
7013.9200$13.92$13.92EDGA
180313.9450$14.01$13.85EDGX
10071713.9750$14.28$13.83IEXG
662813.9230$14.01$13.88JPMX
44213.8600$13.86$13.86JSJX
40013.9233$13.95$13.91LEVL
38613.9067$13.91$13.90SGMT
836513.9405$14.24$13.85UBSA
13913.9100$13.91$13.91VFMI
13013.8800$13.88$13.88XCHI
1082313.9340$14.24$13.84XNAS
1086213.9324$14.25$13.84XNYS
3213.9100$13.91$13.91XPSX
Trading venueCurrency   
NYSEUSD$13.9584162,102 


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy


About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


