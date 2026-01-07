DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 162,102 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.9584 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: January 06, 2026 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 162,102 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.275 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.83 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.9584



Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,722,228 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 78,722,228 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquired Daily volume weighted average price paid Daily highest price paid per share Daily lowest price per share Trading Venue 11096 13.9442 $14.22 $13.85 ARCX 1996 13.9041 $14.01 $13.84 ASPN 2678 13.9200 $14.01 $13.88 BAML 4586 13.9164 $13.99 $13.86 BATS 200 14.0800 $14.24 $13.92 BATY 749 13.9100 $13.91 $13.91 BIDS 70 13.9200 $13.92 $13.92 EDGA 1803 13.9450 $14.01 $13.85 EDGX 100717 13.9750 $14.28 $13.83 IEXG 6628 13.9230 $14.01 $13.88 JPMX 442 13.8600 $13.86 $13.86 JSJX 400 13.9233 $13.95 $13.91 LEVL 386 13.9067 $13.91 $13.90 SGMT 8365 13.9405 $14.24 $13.85 UBSA 139 13.9100 $13.91 $13.91 VFMI 130 13.8800 $13.88 $13.88 XCHI 10823 13.9340 $14.24 $13.84 XNAS 10862 13.9324 $14.25 $13.84 XNYS 32 13.9100 $13.91 $13.91 XPSX Trading venue Currency NYSE USD $13.9584 162,102



