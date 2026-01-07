DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Shares New Progress Update as Investor Base Expands Over 18,700

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending, has shared updates on its product development as its reported holder count continues to rise. The team has described ongoing work on its lending and borrowing protocol, including a testnet deployment path, core protocol components, and plans for additional features beyond the initial release.





Mutuum Finance has also reported continued Presale participation, with the project citing a growing investor base that has crossed 18,700 holders. The update arrives as DeFi crypto projects compete for attention in a market where investors often track build progress and delivery timelines when evaluating the next crypto narratives.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a lending and borrowing protocol designed to support non-custodial deposits and collateralized loans. In this model, users can supply assets to liquidity pools, while borrowers can access loans by posting collateral. The protocol manages borrowing costs, liquidity conditions, and liquidations through automated rules.

Based on the project’s public descriptions, the initial version includes several core components. These include a Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and an automated liquidator system described as a Liquidator Bot. Mutuum Finance has indicated that the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral will be ETH and USDT.

The project has also described the use of dual lending markets, referencing both P2C and P2P approaches. P2C, or peer to contract, is the pool-based model where users interact with the protocol through shared liquidity pools. P2P, or peer to peer, refers to matching lenders and borrowers more directly when conditions allow. In general, these two approaches are used to support liquidity while also improving efficiency in certain cases.

Interest rates, risk controls, and protocol design notes

Mutuum Finance has described an interest rate model in which borrow rates are linked to utilization. Utilization reflects how much of the pool’s supplied capital is currently being borrowed. Under this model, borrowing costs can remain lower when liquidity is abundant, and rise when liquidity becomes scarce. The goal is to balance supply and demand by encouraging borrowing in low-utilization periods, and encouraging repayments or new deposits in high-utilization periods.

The project has also outlined conditions where stable-rate borrowing may be available. In this structure, a stable rate can be set at the time of borrowing, typically starting above the variable rate. The protocol can also include a rebalancing condition if market rates diverge sharply. Mutuum Finance has stated that stable-rate borrowing would not be available for highly volatile or low-liquidity assets.

For risk management, Mutuum Finance has referenced standard lending controls used across DeFi. These include overcollateralization and liquidations, where positions can be partially liquidated if collateral value falls below defined thresholds. The project has also described asset-level parameters such as deposit caps, borrow caps, and restricted collateralization modes for higher-risk assets. It has also referenced Enhanced Collateral Efficiency for closely correlated assets such as stablecoins, which can allow higher borrowing limits in certain cases.

Mutuum Finance’s design notes also reference oracle infrastructure. While the protocol is not yet live on mainnet, the project’s plan anticipates using Chainlink price feeds, with fallbacks and possible aggregated feeds. It has also described the potential use of on-chain references such as DEX time-weighted prices when liquidity supports that approach.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 plans

Beyond the initial lending and borrowing markets, Mutuum Finance has described plans for an overcollateralized stablecoin. The project has said this stablecoin would be minted from the protocol treasury and would include mint and burn mechanics. The stablecoin plan is framed as an extension of the protocol’s broader lending and collateral system.

Mutuum Finance has also referenced Layer-2 efficiency work, including calldata compression. In general terms, these efforts aim to reduce transaction data costs while maintaining the protocol’s functionality. The project has positioned these plans as part of a longer roadmap rather than a single release feature.





V1 testnet path and security review

Mutuum Finance has stated that its V1 release is planned for the Sepolia testnet. The team has also said it is preparing the V1 testnet release, then finalizing for mainnet, with launch timing described as coming shortly.

On security, Mutuum Finance has reported that HalbornSecurity completed an independent audit of the V1 lending and borrowing protocol. The project has also cited a CertiK token scan score of 90/100. In addition, Mutuum Finance has described a $50k bug bounty for code vulnerabilities. These items are presented as part of the project’s preparation for broader deployment.

Mutuum Finance also runs a participation feature described as a 24-hour leaderboard, with a reported daily reward of $500 in MUTM for the top contributor. The project has framed this as a way to encourage activity within its community.

Presale status and reported participation

Mutuum Finance has provided several Presale figures as part of its updates. The project reports $19.6M raised, around 18,750 holders, and approximately 825M tokens sold. It has stated that the Presale began in early 2025 and that it is currently in Phase 7.

According to the project’s figures, the token price has increased across phases, rising from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.04 in Phase 7, which the team describes as a 300% increase over that period. Mutuum Finance has also referenced an official launch price of $0.06. The Presale structure is described as fixed-stage pricing with a set token allocation per stage, meaning each phase has a defined price and supply.

Mutuum Finance has also indicated that card payment access is available for Presale participation, which can reduce friction for buyers compared to multi-step on-chain purchases.

Mutuum Finance’s update is framed around development progress, security steps, and continued Presale participation. The project has described its roadmap as a phased rollout, with Phase 1 completed and Phase 2 nearing completion, and has indicated that additional work is underway as it prepares for the V1 testnet release and subsequent mainnet finalization.

As a new crypto project in the DeFi crypto sector, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself around lending utility, risk controls, and a broader roadmap that includes a stablecoin and Layer-2 efficiency work. Investors tracking the next crypto narratives often focus on whether projects deliver on testnet releases and security review milestones, and Mutuum Finance has highlighted those areas as part of its current progress update.