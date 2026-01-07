MEXC Launches Spot DCA to Support Automated Investment Strategies





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, announced the launch of Spot DCA , a smarter way to execute dollar-cost averaging strategies. MEXC is committed to providing a user-friendly trading experience, and this feature removes the complexities of market timing, enabling users to build positions systematically while reducing the impact of emotion-driven decisions.

Spot DCA is designed to address three key user needs: users building long-term spot positions, strategy traders who prefer structured, rule-based strategies, and those seeking a hands-off approach to accumulate digital assets without constant market monitoring.

Unlike simple calendar-based auto-buys, Spot DCA executes purchases at user-defined intervals within specified price ranges, allowing accumulation strategies to respond to market conditions rather than fixed dates. The feature builds discipline into execution by turning long-term strategies into rule-based automation that helps users stay consistent through market volatility and avoid emotion-driven decisions. Additionally, it is built for long-term accumulation, spreading purchases over time to smooth average costs and reduce the impact of short-term price fluctuations.

The feature also supports management of one or multiple DCA plans, with strategy parameters that can be adjusted, paused, or terminated at any time, giving users full control.

Spot DCA is now available. For more information and feature guidance, visit MEXC .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

