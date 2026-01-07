Patton Creates Revolutionary 100 Gigabit Data Diode SFP Module

FiberPlex™... Secure Digital Communications!

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton—US manufacturer of world-class cybersecurity solutions—announces the FiberPlex QSFX-100DD Data Diode SFP Module, a new generation of high-security pluggable optics, is now available for pre-order, with delivery expected April 2026.



Paradigm shift. Patton's QSFX-100DD data diode spearheads a paradigm shift in the way organizations protect and manage massive amounts of sensitive information. The groundbreaking unidirectional secure data-flow solution is designed to transform the secure data-communications landscape.



Compliance. The QSFX-100DD supports guidance from the US Department of Homeland Security for secure network architectures, reinforcing Patton’s position as a best-in-class cybersecurity solution provider for high-security networking.



High speed. Leveraging 100GBASE-LR4 technology and providing four independent 25 Gbps channels, this unique device offers unidirectional speeds up to 100 Gbps—setting a new standard for secure data transmission.



Transforming Data Security Practices

"The QSFX-100DD represents a paradigm shift in how organizations secure and manage data," said Bob Mohr, head of Patton's Government Solutions Group.

One direction. In an era where data breaches and cyber threats are rampant, the QSFX-100DD Data Diode provides an innovative approach to safeguarding sensitive information by ensuring that data flows in only one direction direction—with no possible return path.



Growing demand. Hardware-enforced data diodes that deliver 100-Gigabit speeds address the growing need for cybersecurity in large data centers.

"By deploying data diodes, organizations can achieve reliable network protection without compromising data availability. This product is particularly vital for government agencies and industries with stringent compliance requirements," Bob explained.

FiberPlex QSFX-100DD Key Features and Benefits:

One-way bridge eliminates the risk of hacking by providing secure data transfer between networks. High-Speed: 100G long-haul Ethernet over single-mode fiber. Fast, reliable data-delivery over distances up to 10 km.



100G long-haul Ethernet over single-mode fiber. Fast, reliable data-delivery over distances up to 10 km. Hot-Plugggable: MSA QSFP28 compliance ensures painless maintenance and upgrades without disrupting network operations.



MSA QSFP28 compliance ensures painless maintenance and upgrades without disrupting network operations. Robust: Rugged brass enclosure provides durability and maximum EMI/RFI containment.





Application Environments. The QSFX-100DD Data Diode enhances cybersecurity across such market sectors as finance, healthcare, government, defense, telecommunications, energy, utilities, manufacturing, cloud services, education, and research.



To learn more, visit patton.com/QSFX-100DD or contact sales@patton.com.



In related news, last month Cable Installation & Maintenance honored Patton with a gold-level innovators award for 2025.