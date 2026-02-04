Patton Acquires Practical Technologies Inc. (PTI) Creating Comprehensive Electronics Manufacturing Hub in Maryland

Patton®... Let's Connect!

“PTI's expertise... fills some gaps for Patton.”



Bobby Patton

Chief Operating Officer

Patton



GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton LLC—a technology company, electronics developer, manufacturer and contract engineering and manufacturing services provider—today announced it has acquired the assets of Practical Technologies, Inc. (PTI).



The liaison creates a powerful combination of manufacturing capabilities that significantly expands capacity and services for customers across defense, aerospace, and industrial markets.

The acquisition adds PTI's 20,000 square foot Baltimore-area manufacturing facility to Patton's established operations in Gaithersburg, Maryland, creating a comprehensive electronics manufacturing hub. Together the companies handle everything from custom wire-and-cable, PCB assembly, electro-mechanical assembly, and epoxy and silicon potting for prototypes, low-rate or high-volume production.

"This acquisition represents a strategic investment in manufacturing capacity and capability," said Burton Patton, Chief Revenue Officer. "By combining Patton's engineering, design, and manufacturing capabilities with PTI's specialized manufacturing expertise, we're creating a one-stop solution for customers who need to innovate with excellence."

PTI expands Patton's advanced manufacturing capabilities with Juki pick-and-place systems, Heller reflow ovens, Nicolet real-time X-ray imaging, and automated optical inspection systems. The facility specializes in SMT and through-hole assembly, custom-cable and wire-harness manufacturing, chassis assembly, and potting/encapsulation services.

"PTI's expertise in low volume, quick-turn PCBA manufacturing, cable assemblies and encapsulation fills some gaps for Patton," said Robert Patton, Chief Operating Officer. "Their established processes and equipment allow us to deliver faster turnarounds and more competitive pricing while maintaining high quality standards."

Key Operational Advantages:

Enhanced Capacity – Additional facility enables more diverse projects without significant capital investment





– Additional facility enables more diverse projects without significant capital investment Specialized Capabilities – Wire-harness manufacturing, potting, and encapsulation services complement core electronics manufacturing





– Wire-harness manufacturing, potting, and encapsulation services complement core electronics manufacturing Geographic Advantage – Baltimore-area location provides strategic East Coast positioning





– Baltimore-area location provides strategic East Coast positioning Quality Systems – ISO-9001 and AS9100 certification ensures seamless integration



PTI will operate as a qualified subsidiary of Patton with its own profit-and-loss, while both companies benefit from shared resources. This approach ensures continuity of service to PTI customers while maximizing operational synergies and resilience.

"This acquisition gives Patton room to grow the Contract Services business," said Rich Coursey, Sales Director for Patton's Contract Services Division. "We're building a stronger foundation for growth while better serving our customers' evolving needs."



