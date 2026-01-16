Artel Unveils SMART openGear 12G-SDI Gateway: Next-Generation Bridge Between SDI and IP Broadcast Workflows

Patton... Let's Connect!





Artel™ openGear OG-ENDE

"The need for reliable, flexible gateway solutions has never been greater."

Paul Seiden

Sales Director

Media Transport Products

PATTON

HUDSON, Mass. and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artel Video—a brand of Patton® and producer of Media Transport Products—today announced the SMART openGear OG-ENDE 12G-SDI Media Delivery Platform: a cutting-edge ST2110 gateway that delivers bi-directional, multi-channel conversion between 12G-SDI and IP-based workflows.



The Year of ST2110. Marked by growing industry adoption of ST2110 technology, 2025 has been dubbed "the year of ST2110."



Hot new product. Now, the latest ST2110 product from Artel empowers broadcasters and production facilities to modernize infrastructure while preserving existing capital investment in SDI equipment.

"As the broadcast industry continues its transition to IP-based workflows, the need for reliable, flexible gateway solutions has never been greater," said Paul Seiden, Sales Director for Media Transport Products at Patton.

Future Proof. The SMART openGear 12G-SDI card represents a significant advancement in broadcast technology. The device supports one or two channels of 12G-SDI traffic—encapsulated/de-encapsulated into ST2110-20 and back to 12G-SDI. These capabilities enable facilities to adopt IP infrastructure at their own pace while future-proofing operations for 4K video and beyond.

"The SMART openGear 12G platform addresses this challenge head-on, providing broadcasters with a scalable solution that bridges traditional SDI and modern IP infrastructure without compromising quality," Paul said.

Advanced Features for Hybrid Workflows

Bi-Directional Gateway – Multi-channel 12G-SDI to ST2110-20 encapsulation and de-encapsulation for flexible workflows

Multi-channel 12G-SDI to ST2110-20 encapsulation and de-encapsulation for flexible workflows Built-In Frame Synchronization – SDI inputs are synced before encapsulation for seamless IP workflow integration

SDI inputs are synced before encapsulation for seamless IP workflow integration ST2022-7 Hitless Redundancy – Dual 25GbE SFP ports provide protection switching with packet duplication across redundant routes

Dual 25GbE SFP ports provide protection switching with packet duplication across redundant routes Flexible Connectivity – Four HD-BNC ports support 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI signals, configurable as one-in/one-out, two-in, or two-out

Four HD-BNC ports support 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI signals, configurable as one-in/one-out, two-in, or two-out Comprehensive Signal Processing – Each channel processes one video stream, four audio flows (up to 16 channels each), and one data flow

Each channel processes one video stream, four audio flows (up to 16 channels each), and one data flow Streamlined Management – NMOS in-band control integrates with openGear DashBoard for remote monitoring





Availability. The SMART openGear 12G-SDI ST2110 Encapsulator/De-Encapsulator is now available for pre-order with two 25G SFP trunks and four HD-BNC ports. For more information, go to www.patton.com/artel/smart-opengear-12g



In related news, last week, Patton announced the revolutionary new FiberPlex QSFX-100DD 100 Gigabit Data Diode 100 Gigabit Data Diode SFP Module.

Contact: press@patton.com



Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f87fcbb-6d5f-425b-97b2-09d2c250b159