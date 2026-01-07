New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Enters Phase 7 With Over $19.6M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a decentralized finance project developing a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, has entered Presale Phase 7 as fundraising surpasses $19.6M and participation continues to expand. The Phase 7 update places MUTM at a presale price of $0.04, reflecting the project’s structured phase model and positioning the token for its next rollout milestones as development progresses toward the V1 protocol release.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a non-custodial lending and borrowing platform. At a high level, the goal is simple: users supply assets into liquidity pools, borrowers take loans against collateral, and the protocol manages risk through automated rules.

Mutuum Finance has pointed to core components that fit that vision, including a Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and an automated Liquidator Bot. The first supported assets are planned to be ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral. Starting with familiar assets matters in lending, because liquidity and price stability are not optional.

Participation has followed that build-first approach. Mutuum Finance reports $19.6M raised and about 18,750 holders so far. Those numbers suggest steady demand while the protocol continues moving toward launch.

Presale Phase 7

Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 7, with MUTM priced at $0.04. The Presale started in early 2025 at $0.01 in Phase 1. Since then, the token price has climbed about 300% across stages, driven by the structure of the Presale itself.

Each stage has a fixed token allocation and a fixed price. When demand rises, the current stage can sell out faster, and the next stage opens at a higher price. That is why later phases often feel quicker. Supply at a given price level does not last forever, especially when a project is close to switching on real utility. Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM.

For anyone scanning top crypto lists and wondering what a new crypto looks like before it gets mainstream coverage, this is usually the stage where momentum starts building quietly.





Mutuum Finance reports around 825M tokens sold so far. That number matters for one reason: it shows distribution is already meaningful before the token goes live.

Mutuum Finance also supports card payment access for Presale participation, which lowers friction for buyers who want a simpler path. Easier access can widen demand, especially in later phases when the project is already trending and the timeline feels closer.

V1 progress and roadmap Phase 2

Mutuum Finance has communicated that V1 is being prepared for release on the Sepolia testnet, with mainnet finalization next and launch timing described as coming shortly.

Security work has also been treated as a key step in that delivery path. Mutuum Finance has stated that HalbornSecurity completed an independent audit of the V1 lending and borrowing protocol. It also cites a CertiK token scan score of 90/100, plus a $50k bug bounty for code vulnerabilities.

On the broader roadmap, Mutuum Finance has indicated that Phase 1 is complete and Phase 2 is nearing the finish line, with only a couple of remaining items before deeper rollout.

Phase 7 pricing is still $0.04, but the project’s stated launch price is $0.06. That is roughly a 50% gap. Still, many buyers focus on what tends to happen once utility goes live and demand shifts from “early belief” to “real usage.”

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) entering Phase 7 with strong funding and holder growth is not just a headline. It is a signal that infrastructure is in place, distribution is real, and the market is starting to treat this DeFi crypto like it is moving from build mode into launch mode.