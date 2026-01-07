Impact Analytics named a Major Player in the 2025–2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Retail Price Optimization Solutions Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics®, the AI-native leader in retail planning, pricing, and promotion optimization, today announced it was named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Price Optimization Solutions 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52989825, December 2025).

The report evaluates vendors supporting retailers as they modernize price optimization and management capabilities across the pricing life cycle.

“We are honored to be included in this IDC MarketScape vendor assessment,” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Impact Analytics. “Retailers are navigating margin pressure, demand volatility, and increasingly complex pricing workflows. Our focus is helping teams replace manual, spreadsheet-heavy processes with AI-native pricing intelligence that improves speed, consistency, and confidence in execution.”

AI-Native Pricing for the Full Pricing Life Cycle

Impact Analytics supports pricing decision-making across key stages of the pricing life cycle, including base pricing, promotions, and markdowns, with solutions designed to scale across large assortments and omnichannel complexity.

PriceSmart® and Lifecycle Optimization

The Impact Analytics pricing suite includes PriceSmart® and supporting capabilities that help retailers operationalize pricing science with configurable workflows aligned to business guardrails and merchant strategy.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics leveraging Agentic AI. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at www.impactanalytics. ai.

