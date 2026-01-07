New Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Records 300% Token Growth Since Early 2025 Presale Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reported a 300% increase in its token price across Presale stages since the Presale began in early 2025. The project, which is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, says the token has moved from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.04 in Phase 7 as demand has progressed through fixed-price stages.





While many new crypto launches focus on attention first, Mutuum Finance has centered its updates on presale participation metrics and built progress toward an initial protocol release.

Presale structure

Mutuum Finance describes its Presale as stage-based. Each phase has a fixed price and a fixed token allocation. When a stage allocation is purchased, the presale moves to the next phase, and the token price increases.

Under that structure, the reported token growth reflects the step-up between phases rather than a single market spike. Mutuum Finance states that the token started at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has reached $0.04 in Phase 7. Across that path, the token price has increased by 300% since early 2025.

This structure also means the pace of progression can change. When demand is steady, phases advance on a predictable schedule. When demand accelerates, phases can sell out faster and the next price level arrives sooner. Mutuum Finance has positioned the Phase 7 start as a marker that the Presale has moved into a later stage, after multiple allocations were taken up in earlier phases.

Reported participation and distribution progress

Alongside the price progression, Mutuum Finance has shared several headline Presale figures. The project reports $19.6M raised and a holder base of around 18,750. It also reports that approximately 825M tokens have been sold during the Presale.

The project also states an official launch price of $0.06. In the same updates, Mutuum Finance has noted that Phase 1 participants at $0.01 are positioned for about 500% appreciation to the $0.06 launch price, based on the stated prices. The $0.04 Phase 7 price and the $0.06 launch price are used in the project’s communications as reference points for how the presale pricing ladder is structured.





Payment access and participation features

Mutuum Finance has stated that card payment access is available for presale participation. This is positioned as a way to reduce friction for buyers who want a simpler purchase path.

The project also runs a 24-hour leaderboard tied to community activity. Mutuum Finance states that the top daily contributor receives a $500 reward paid in MUTM. While this does not change token economics on its own, it provides a recurring participation feature that keeps user activity visible during the Presale period.

Mutuum Finance presents the Presale metrics alongside updates about what it is building. The project is developing a DeFi crypto lending and borrowing protocol, with core components described as a Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and an automated liquidator system.

Mutuum Finance has also communicated that initial assets planned for lending, borrowing, and collateral are ETH and USDT. This is positioned as a focused starting point for early lending markets.

The project has described a V1 release path that begins with the Sepolia testnet and then moves toward mainnet finalization, with launch timing described as coming shortly. It has also stated that HalbornSecurity completed an independent audit of the V1 lending and borrowing protocol.

In addition, Mutuum Finance cites a CertiK token scan score of 90/100 and a $50k bug bounty for code vulnerabilities. These items are presented as part of the project’s preparation for deployment, alongside the Presale growth figures.

Mutuum Finance has stated that the Presale began in early 2025 and has now reached Phase 7, with MUTM priced at $0.04. With approximately 825M tokens reported as sold and the holder base reported at around 18,750, the project continues to frame its Presale as a fixed-stage process where price changes are tied to phase completion.

The 300% increase from Phase 1 to Phase 7 is the central metric in the latest update, reflecting how the token price has progressed through each stage since the Presale launch.