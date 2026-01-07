Clarios Launches Trailer Battery Manager to Expand Connected Services Platform

Las Vegas, NV, USA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, NV/Glendale, WI – January 7, 2026 – Clarios, a global leader in advanced low-voltage battery technologies, announces the launch of its latest Connected Services innovation: Trailer Battery Manager. This new feature expands Clarios’ digital fleet solutions by providing real-time insights into trailer battery health and charge status. It helps operators avoid liftgate failures and ensures on-time deliveries.

Especially relevant for temperature-controlled transport: Trailer Battery Manager also supports applications in the cold chain. A stable power supply is critical for operating refrigeration units on trailers that carry sensitive goods such as food or pharmaceuticals. By monitoring battery health and charge status in real time, fleet operators can ensure that cooling systems run continuously and temperature requirements are met. This minimizes the risk of delivery failures and protects product integrity—a key advantage for companies active in cold-chain logistics.

The new offering further enhances the value of Clarios’ Connected Services Platform for fleet operators and maintenance managers, expanding beyond tractors to also include trailers. Fleets now have visibility into the health and charge status of all their critical heavy duty truck low voltage batteries in one place.

Trailer Battery Manager – A New Layer of Fleet Intelligence

Clarios’ new Trailer Battery Manager feature addresses a critical blind spot in fleet operations: the health and charge status of trailer batteries. Traditionally, trailer battery issues are often discovered too late, during a failed liftgate operation or when a delivery cannot be completed on time.

The new Clarios solution addresses this challenge by enabling real-time monitoring of trailer battery charge levels. With this capability, fleet managers can take action before problems arise and ensure that trailers remain fully operational.

The system sends alerts when a trailer battery is undercharged or nearing end-of-life. This helps operators avoid costly delays, blocked loading dock fines and roadside assistance, which can exceed $700 per incident. By providing predictive insights into battery charge status and health, the solution allows fleets to plan maintenance proactively and ensure that trailers are always ready to support on-time deliveries.

“This new feature is a direct response to customer feedback,” said Cagatay Topcu, vice president Connected Services at Clarios. “It empowers fleet managers to monitor trailer batteries remotely and take action before issues arise. That saves time, money, and frustration.”

With Trailer Battery Manager, Clarios continues to expand its Connected Services platform into new areas of fleet intelligence. The goal is to empower fleet operators to make smarter, data-driven decisions across their entire vehicle ecosystem.

Connected Services – A Proven Platform for Fleet Optimization

Clarios Connected Services transforms battery data into actionable insights using AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The platform now includes:

IdleLess™ : Reduces idling, saving money on fuel and lowering carbon emissions

: Reduces idling, saving money on fuel and lowering carbon emissions Battery Manager™ : Predicts battery end-of-life, eliminating manual testing, improving maintenance planning, and allowing batteries to be used longer with confidence

: Predicts battery end-of-life, eliminating manual testing, improving maintenance planning, and allowing batteries to be used longer with confidence Trailer Battery Manager: Adds visibility into trailer battery charge level and health, enabling on-time deliveries

Together, these solutions help fleets maximize uptime, optimize resource use, and reduce total cost of ownership.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our

