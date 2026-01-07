Stardust Power Engages 38 North Solutions To Support Federal Government Relations

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or “the Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, announced today that it has engaged 38 North Solutions, LLC (“38 North”), a leading Washington, D.C. based government relations and strategic advisory firm, to support the Company’s federal policy, funding strategy, and critical-minerals engagement efforts.

38 North will provide guidance on federal public-policy priorities, critical-minerals initiatives, and engagement opportunities across agencies relevant to domestic lithium manufacturing, as Stardust Power advances its next phase of project development.

The firm specializes in critical-minerals, energy, and advanced manufacturing, with deep experience navigating federal agencies, legislative processes, and funding pathways to advance large-scale industrial projects. With critical minerals a central focus of U.S. industrial and energy policy, 38 North helps companies access incentives, form strategic partnerships, and engage with government stakeholders. This expertise positions them to support Stardust Power’s mission of building resilient American supply chains.

“As the U.S. sharpens its focus on critical minerals, supply-chain security, and domestic energy independence, our engagement with 38 North strengthens our position in Washington, D.C. at the right moment,” commented Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power. “With our FEL-3 engineering complete, construction permitting in hand, and feedstock sources available, this partnership helps accelerate the momentum behind our Muskogee refinery as we build a central pillar of America’s lithium supply chain.”

Stardust Power has established strong relationships with state and local officials to support incentives for its Muskogee facility. Previously, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce provided an illustrative incentive analysis indicating up to $257 million of potential support. In May 2024, the City and County of Muskogee approved a $27 million Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district to fund public infrastructure improvements. Stardust Power continues to engage with federal authorities on additional incentives, aligning government support with key project milestones.

“Critical minerals are at the center of U.S. national security, and Stardust Power is directly aligned with the federal mandate to secure domestic supply chains,” said Isaac Brown, Managing Partner at 38 North Solutions. “Their mission to produce battery-grade lithium in the United States supports energy security, onshoring manufacturing, and American jobs. We look forward to helping Stardust Power engage the right policymakers, agencies, and programs as this nationally significant project moves forward.”

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power is a developer battery-grade lithium carbonate designed to bolster America’s energy security through resilient supply chains. The Company is building a strategically located lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma, with the capacity to produce up to 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually. Committed to sustainability at every stage, Stardust Power trades on Nasdaq under the ticker “SDST.”

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com

About 38 North Solutions



38 North Solutions is a Washington, D.C. based boutique consulting firm specializing in business strategy and public policy for innovative companies. With deep expertise in clean energy, technology, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing, the firm helps clients navigate regulatory and legislative landscapes, identify strategic opportunities, and advance their priorities across federal and state governments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding management’s expectations about future business strategies, financial performance, operating results, growth opportunities, market developments, competitive position, regulatory outlook, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “model,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should,” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: macroeconomic conditions; inflationary pressures; changes in interest rates; supply chain disruptions; evolving consumer demand; competitive and technological developments; regulatory or legal changes; litigation exposure; cybersecurity threats; and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, even if subsequent events cause expectations to change.

You should consult our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q, for additional detail about the factors that could affect our financial and other results.