Stardust Power Secures Air Permit; Muskogee Lithium Refinery Now Permitted For Construction and Commissioning

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, today announced that it has received its air quality construction permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (“ODEQ”) for its lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma. This key milestone represents the final significant permit required for construction and commissioning, positioning Stardust Power to advance one of the largest planned lithium refineries in the United States. With this permit now in hand, the regulatory timeline risk for the Muskogee project has been materially reduced. Fully permitted for construction and commissioning, large-scale lithium refining projects in the U.S. remain rare, underscoring the strategic significance of this achievement.

“Securing this air permit completes our construction and commissioning permitting process and positions Stardust Power, subject to closure of project financing, to build one of the largest lithium refineries in the U.S.,” said Chris Celano, Chief Operating Officer, Stardust Power. “This milestone reflects our commitment to a responsible and environmentally sound process, creating jobs, supporting Oklahoma energy infrastructure, and helping to create the domestic lithium supply chains critical to North America’s clean energy transition.”

The air quality construction permit followed a comprehensive ODEQ review covering the facility’s control technologies, monitoring systems, projected emissions, and environmental safeguards. The permit confirms that Stardust Power’s planned refinery qualifies as a minor source under state and federal air regulations, with emissions below the thresholds for major source classification. The refinery’s design employs a closed-loop water system that recycles process water and eliminates wastewater discharge. ODEQ’s approval also validates that the facility will meet all applicable air quality standards and will have robust systems for continuous monitoring. The permit allows for both the construction and commissioning of the facility. Stardust Power worked closely with ODEQ throughout a detailed technical review, including a public notice period.

The air permit supplements prior environmental approvals for the Muskogee refinery, including ODEQ’s determination that no industrial wastewater discharge permit is required, and a General Permit for Stormwater Discharges from Construction Activities, supported by a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (“SWPPP”). Together, these permits reflect Stardust Power’s commitment to environmental stewardship and position the Company to responsibly advance construction in support of U.S. lithium independence.

With construction permitting now complete, Stardust Power is advancing toward Final Investment Decision (“FID”), with the commencement of major construction expected following the completion of project financing. Once operational, the refinery is expected to produce up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the rapidly growing North American energy storage and electric vehicle markets.

