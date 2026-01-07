XPO Renews Support for Susan G. Komen® 3-Day Walks as Official Transportation Partner

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced that it has renewed its long-standing commitment as the official transportation partner of the Susan G. Komen® 3-Day fundraising walks through March 2029.

“The 3-Day fundraising walks represent hope, strength and progress for those affected by breast cancer,” said Carolyn Roach, chief human resources officer of XPO. “Through our long-term partnership, we are proud to support Susan G. Komen’s mission while giving our employees meaningful ways to make an impact.”

XPO ensures that critical event materials safely reach every city on the 3-Day route by providing complimentary transportation, storage and logistical expertise. Employees also participate in the walks and fundraise in support of Susan G. Komen’s mission to end breast cancer.

“The Susan G. Komen 3-Day® would simply not be possible without XPO’s commitment to bringing our events to life across the country,” said Sarah Rosales, SVP, corporate partnerships at Susan G. Komen. “As a long-standing partner, XPO plays a critical role in supporting the logistics, scale and participant experience, all which make Komen’s 3-Day the powerful national movement it’s become. We couldn’t be more grateful for their renewed investment which strengthens our collective momentum and directly advances the progress we are making to end breast cancer.”

XPO will support the following walks over the next 3-Day season:



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 605 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.



Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1 203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com

