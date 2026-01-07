Mixie Technologies, Inc. (PHCG), formerly Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Secures Minority Ownership Stake in HoloTwin LLC

DENVER, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (“Mixie” or the “Company”), today announced that it has closed on the acquisition of a 25% minority interest in HoloTwin LLC (“HoloTwin”) through the execution and simultaneous closing of the definitive agreements originally contemplated in the binding Letter of Intent disclosed earlier this month.

Completion of this acquisition represents an important step in Mixie’s evolution into a platform-based technology company focused on scalable, recurring revenue solutions powered by AI, spatial data, and digital twin infrastructure. Under the definitive agreements, Mixie holds the right to make additional investments in HoloTwin and to acquire additional ownership interests beyond its initial minority position, pursuant to terms established with the Sellers, IntelliNovus Holdings, LLC and RNA Executives, LLC.

HoloTwin develops a digital twin platform that consolidates operational data from diverse vendor systems into a unified 3D and panel interface. Venue operators, infrastructure teams, energy managers, security departments, and wiring contractors often maintain separate tools, creating fragmented operational visibility. HoloTwin’s structured visualization helps operators interpret complex system behaviors by bringing networks, sensors, power systems, building systems, IoT devices, and physical infrastructure data into one consistent viewing environment.

How the acquisition expands Mixie’s market strategy

Through the closing of this acquisition, Mixie will expand the capability and potential reach of HoloTwin’s digital twin technology by integrating it into a partner-focused commercial model. Mixie intends to work directly with organizations that already have deep customer footprints in:

Infrastructure management

Energy and building performance management

Security and safety systems integration

Electrical, network, and structured wiring services

IoT sensor deployments and facility technology services





These partner categories already manage large installed bases of enterprise, venue, property, and operational customers. By partnering instead of selling directly into siloed markets, Mixie and HoloTwin aim to support broader adoption by enabling these partners to deliver a single unified digital twin application to customers who already rely on multiple vendor systems.

This allows customers to keep their existing tools but access them through one unified operating layer powered by HoloTwin’s digital twin technology. For environments with high operational complexity such as venues, campuses, industrial sites, data-dense properties, and distributed facilities, unification offers significant operational benefits.

What the expanded solution will provide

Following the acquisition, Mixie expects HoloTwin’s platform to support:

A unified multi-vendor operational view across infrastructure, security, energy, network, and IoT systems

AI-assisted analysis that organizes alerts, identifies anomalies, structures reports, and enhances decision making

Mapping of physical pathways including electrical, network, data, and sensor wiring

Rapid troubleshooting tools that reduce reliance on undocumented institutional knowledge

Scalable deployment models through partner organizations with existing customer relationships





HoloTwin continues to collaborate with a major global sports organization operating multiple international venues as part of evaluating digital twin-supported operations.

Richard Hawkins, CEO of Mixie Technologies, stated, “Closing this acquisition gives us immediate access to a digital twin platform that solves a real operational problem: fragmentation. Many customers operate ten or more separate systems every day. With HoloTwin now inside the Mixie ecosystem, we can offer a unified operating layer that sits above those tools. Our partner strategy accelerates that reach by working with companies that already support thousands of customer sites.”

Darshan Sedani, Strategic Advisor to Mixie and Co-Founder of Mixie IP Holdings, stated, “HoloTwin’s ability to map physical, digital, and operational layers into one structured model is a material advantage for any environment with constant change. This acquisition allows us to build standardized, repeatable solutions that partners can deploy across their customer bases, whether they manage buildings, wiring infrastructure, energy systems, or security networks.”

Teodros Gessesse, Strategic Advisor to Mixie and Co-Founder of Mixie IP Holdings, commented, “Most organizations struggle not because they lack data, but because their data sits in disconnected silos. With this acquisition completed, Mixie can now work to deliver one digital twin view that helps operators understand power, connectivity, physical pathways, sensors, and system behaviors in context. Our goal is simple: simplify operations, reduce complexity, and make technology ecosystems work as one.”

About Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG)

Mixie Technologies, Inc. is a technology-centered company developing platform-based, AI-enabled solutions that support scalable, recurring revenue models across multiple sectors. Through its subsidiaries Mixie IP Holdings and Mixie Labs, the Company operates a unified technology ecosystem spanning intelligent video processing, AI-assisted media workflows, digital twin architecture, spatial interfaces, 3D visualization, real-time operational analytics, immersive content tooling, and infrastructure intelligence platforms. Mixie productizes advanced software technologies into deployable solutions for enterprises, venues, and asset-intensive environments.

Mixie Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. and continues to trade under the ticker symbol PHCG. The Company’s name was changed with the state of Colorado in November 2025. Ticker symbol change pending completion of OTC Markets and FINRA processing of its corporate name change.

About HoloTwin LLC

HoloTwin LLC develops digital twin visualization software that organizes operational data from networks, sensors, building systems, infrastructure components, and IoT devices into a unified viewing environment. The platform helps operators interpret complex technical environments through structured visualization, data mapping, and AI-assisted insights. HoloTwin supports customers across telecommunications, real estate, healthcare, utilities, industrial operations, and large venue environments. The company maintains its own software, intellectual property, and development processes.

