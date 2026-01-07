Foresight: Eye-Net to Showcase its Innovative V2X Collision Prevention Technology at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

Beyond line-of-sight V2X technology protects vulnerable road users in connected and autonomous mobility

Ness Ziona, Israel, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. (“Eye-Net”), will participate in CES 2026 in Las Vegas and will showcase its commercially-ready vehicle-to-everything (“V2X”) collision prevention technology.

By leveraging existing cellular infrastructure, Eye-Net’s proprietary V2X collision prevention technology enables real-time communication between vehicles and vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists. Eye-Net’s innovative approach to delivering early alerts about cross collision addresses a fundamental pain point of existing automotive and autonomous mobility safety systems by focusing on collisions beyond line-of-sight.

"Our mission is to lead a global road safety transformation by connecting every road user, regardless of their mode of transport," said Haim Siboni, Chief Executive Officer of Eye-Net. "At CES 2026, we are demonstrating how Eye-Net provides the only commercially available solution for beyond line-of-sight collision prevention. For the automotive market and for autonomous vehicles, our technology acts as a crucial 'virtual sensor' that sees what cameras and other sensors cannot. By protecting vehicles as well as the most vulnerable users, we believe we provide an essential layer of safety for next-generation mobility and autonomous driving."

Eye-Net will be featured in the Israel Pavilion, organized by the Israel Export Institute. Visitors are invited to meet the Eye-Net team at booth 6559 at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 6-9, 2026.

About Eye-Net

Eye-Net develops next-generation V2X collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net’s innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users using smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Eye-Net, please visit www.eyenet-mobile.com , or follow the Company’s LinkedIn page, Eye-Net Mobile ; X (formerly Twitter), @EyeNetMobile1 ; and Instagram channel, Eyenetmobile1 , the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s controlled subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.



Foresight’s 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on X (formerly Twitter), or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

