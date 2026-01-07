RenX Enterprises Completes Purchase of Komptech Crambo Shredder and Diamond Z Horizontal Grinder Following Strong Operating Performance

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RENX), formerly known as Safe and Green Development Corporation, today announced that it has completed the purchase of a Komptech Crambo shredder and a Diamond Z horizontal grinder that had previously been deployed under a rental arrangement. The Company elected to acquire the equipment following a review of operating results demonstrating increased throughput, improved processing efficiency, and incremental revenue contribution during the rental period. A photograph of the Company’s Diamond Z horizontal grinder currently operating within RenX’s materials processing operations is included below.



Diamond Z horizontal grinder operating at RenX’s materials processing facility



The equipment has been actively utilized within the Company’s materials processing operations and has supported higher volumes across RenX’s materials handling and resource recovery activities. Based on performance data observed during live operations, management determined that ownership of the assets was economically favorable and aligned with the Company’s long-term operating strategy.

The equipment was purchased for approximately $2.54 million with a 30% down payment of approximately $700,000 that had previously been deployed under a rental arrangement and the balance financed through two secured promissory notes with Commercial Credit Group. The Company believes the financing structure appropriately reflects the revenue-generating profile of the equipment and is consistent with its disciplined approach to capital allocation. Additional information regarding the financing transaction is included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed in connection with the closing.

“This transaction reflects our focus on deploying capital behind assets that demonstrate tangible operating results,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX. “After evaluating the performance of both units in active operations, we concluded that ownership would enhance our operating efficiency and support continued revenue growth.”

The acquisition expands RenX’s owned equipment base and supports the Company’s ongoing efforts to scale processing capacity through targeted investments in proven, high-utilization assets. Management believes the transaction strengthens RenX’s operational platform and positions the Company to continue executing on its growth initiatives.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

Ren X Enterprises Corp. is a real estate development and environmental solutions company. Formed in 2021 as Safe and Green Development Corporation, the Company originally focused on the direct acquisition and indirect investment in properties across the United States intended for development into green single-family or multifamily housing projects. The Company is currently focused on the monetization of its legacy real estate asset portfolio.

The Company’s primary operations consist of an environmental processing and logistics platform that includes a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Florida. The Company processes source-separated green waste and is expanding into the production of sustainable, high-margin potting media and soil substrates through advanced milling technology. The Company’s operations also include a logistics platform that provides transportation services across biomass, solid waste, and recyclable materials, supporting both internal operations and third-party infrastructure needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding operating results demonstrating increased throughput, improved processing efficiency, and incremental revenue contribution during the rental period; ownership of the assets being economically favorable and aligned with the Company’s long-term operating strategy; the financing structure through Commercial Credit Group appropriately reflecting the revenue-generating profile of the equipment and being consistent with the Company’s disciplined approach to capital allocation; deploying capital behind assets that demonstrate tangible operating results; ownership of the assets enhancing operating efficiency and supporting continued revenue growth; ongoing efforts to scale processing capacity through targeted investments in proven, high-utilization assets; the transaction strengthening RenX’s operational platform and positioning the Company to continue executing on its growth initiatives; and being focused on monetizing the Company’s legacy real estate asset portfolio.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to enhance operating efficiency and support continued revenue growth; the Company’s ability to scale processing capacity through targeted investments in proven, high-utilization assets; the Company’s ability to continue executing on its growth initiatives; the Company’s ability to advance monetization initiatives across its legacy real estate portfolio; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; reliance on third-party technologies and partners; availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media products; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Media Inquiries:

For media inquiries, please contact info@sgdevco.com

Attachment