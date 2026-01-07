Manatt Deepens Leading Government Practice with Addition of Local Government Policy Leader

WASHINGTON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Senior Advisor Mark Ritacco to the Firm’s Government Advocacy and Contracting practice. As the latest arrival to Manatt’s steadily expanding bipartisan government team that works across federal, state and local policy matters, Ritacco brings significant experience in federal advocacy, intergovernmental affairs and public sector strategy, with a focus on county government operations, multi-level policy coordination, bipartisan relationship building, coalition development and public-private collaboration.

“Mark’s understanding of federal funding, regulatory engagement and county-level needs, combined with his proven record of building bipartisan coalitions, strengthens our ability to help clients advance meaningful public policy and unlock opportunities in an evolving federal landscape,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson. “Building on the arrivals of Senior Managing Directors Eve O’Toole and Leslie Pollner, the principals of the State, Local and Public-Private partnership federal advocacy practice representing cities, public sector agencies and public-private partnerships, Mark joins our unmatched local government advocacy practice and further expands our rapidly growing intergovernmental capabilities at a moment when collaboration across government levels has never been more critical.”

Ritacco brings an extensive background in public policy to Manatt, including dedicated county government experience that complements the Firm’s leading city and state capabilities. With almost 20 years of federal policy work, Ritacco has a deep understanding of appropriations from managing the Appropriations Committee portfolio while working in the U.S. Senate, a strong track record delivering results for local governments and subject-matter knowledge in emerging county priorities, such as mental health, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and public safety.

“As our clients increasingly engage with Congress, federal agencies and local partners on various issues, we are continuing to strengthen the support we provide across all levels of government,” said Brandon D. Young, Partner and Leader of Manatt’s Government Advocacy and Contracting practice. “Mark brings an exceptional blend of policy depth, federal advocacy experience and on-the-ground insight. His understanding of how to move policy from idea to implementation—and how to build the relationships and bipartisan coalitions needed to get things done—will provide immediate value to our clients navigating funding, regulatory pathways and multi-stakeholder initiatives.”

Prior to joining Manatt, Ritacco was Chief Government Affairs Officer for the National Association of Counties (NACo), where he led federal advocacy on behalf of 3,069 county governments nationwide, engaged directly with Congress, the White House and federal agencies and supported local leaders in accessing federal programs, grants and regulatory pathways. During his tenure, he helped orchestrate the largest-ever federal investment in America's counties—$65.1 billion through the American Rescue Plan—and leveraged strong bipartisan relationships to shape favorable national policy for local governments. Ritacco previously spent more than a decade in the U.S. Senate as Director of Strategic Initiatives for Senator Christopher Murphy and currently serves on the board of the Center for Civic Education.

“I’m thrilled to join Manatt and work alongside a team deeply committed to strengthening government systems, improving public outcomes and finding innovative, bipartisan solutions,” said Ritacco. “With its unique, hybrid legal and consulting business model, Manatt provides the ideal platform for me to help clients navigate federal processes, access strategic opportunities and build partnerships that make a meaningful difference in communities across the country.”

Ritacco joins other notable, recent additions to the Firm’s Government and Regulatory group, including National Advisor Darrell Steinberg, former Mayor of Sacramento and President of the California Senate, who helps clients across California and the country understand, anticipate and respond to regulatory hurdles, National Advisor Rich Leib, Chair Emeritus of the University of California, who partners with clients dealing with complex regulatory and policy issues in San Diego and California, and Senior Advisor Nick Doherty, former General Counsel to the Massachusetts House Majority Leader (currently the House Speaker), who guides clients on state policy developments, political strategy and the impacts of new and existing state laws and regulations on their businesses specific to Massachusetts.

Ritacco earned his B.A. from University of Maryland.

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Silicon Valley), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

CONTACT:

Samuel Eisele 212.704.1998

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP