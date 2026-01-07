Nerdio Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Scott Manchester as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Chicago, IL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the automated end-user computing (EUC) platform transforming how organizations deploy and manage Microsoft Cloud technologies, today announced Scott Manchester as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). Manchester will lead Nerdio’s end-to-end product and technology strategy, unifying Product Management, Engineering, Architecture, Technology Operations, and Product Support under a single team.

“Nerdio has built something truly special by staying relentlessly focused on solving real problems for customers and partners,” said Scott Manchester, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Nerdio. “I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with the Nerdio team since the company’s earliest days, and I’m excited to officially join the organization to help accelerate innovation, scale the platform, and deliver even greater value across the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem.”

A 25-year Microsoft veteran, Manchester brings deep experience building and scaling cloud platforms, partnering with global customer ecosystems, and translating long-term strategy into differentiated product outcomes. He has been one of Nerdio’s closest partners and sponsors at Microsoft since the company’s founding, working closely with the Nerdio team to help shape its vision and growth.

“As Nerdio continues to scale, bringing product and technology leadership together under one executive is a critical step in our evolution,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, Co-Founder and CEO of Nerdio. “Scott is one of the most respected leaders in the EUC ecosystem with a rare ability to pair deep technical expertise with real-world customer insight. He has helped shape this market for decades, and I can’t think of a better person to lead Nerdio’s product and technology strategy as we enter our next phase of growth.”

About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and comprehensive Microsoft 365 solutions.

With thousands of customers worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs.

For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.