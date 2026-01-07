OAAA Promotes Olivia Oshry to Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the premier trade association for the U.S. out of home (OOH) advertising industry, today announced the promotion of Olivia Oshry to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Oshry previously served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at OAAA.

In her expanded role, Oshry will continue to lead OAAA’s marketing and communications strategy, with a focus on bringing the industry together around a shared vision for growth, modernization, and long-term value. Her promotion comes at a pivotal moment for out of home advertising, as data, technology, and measurement innovation continue to expand what is possible for the channel.

“Marketing and communications are central to OAAA’s mission of unifying the industry and advancing OOH’s role in the modern media mix,” said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. “Olivia has already been operating at a CMO level, helping shape how we tell the story of out of home’s evolution, while deepening engagement with the brands and agencies rethinking how OOH fits into modern, data-driven media strategies. She is a forward-thinking leader with deep digital experience, and this promotion reflects both the scope of the role today and the momentum ahead.”

Oshry brings a strong background at the intersection of media, technology, and brand building. Prior to OAAA, she held senior marketing roles at AOL, Verizon Media, and Flowcode, shaping brand strategy and go-to-market initiatives across evolving media and technology platforms. That experience has helped inform OAAA’s approach to positioning OOH as a modern, full-funnel, and creative-first channel.

“Out of home is experiencing real growth and momentum, with a meaningful opportunity to play an even larger role within the advertising ecosystem,” said Olivia Oshry, Chief Marketing Officer, OAAA. “I’m honored to continue to lead and build OAAA’s marketing practice and to work alongside our members, brands, and agency partners to further elevate the industry, and help define what’s next for the medium.”

As CMO, Oshry will continue to oversee OAAA’s integrated marketing, communications, events, and thought leadership efforts, supporting member engagement, industry education, and initiatives that reinforce the growing impact and relevance of out of home advertising.

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 850 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City. For more information, visit https://oaaa.org .

