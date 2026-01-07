Lingerie Fighting Championships Sign AI Deal

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTCID:BOTY) announced today it has signed an exclusive representation agreement with Ninja Digital Holdings, L.L.C., a data labeling and AI consultancy firm, to market LFC’s extensive entertainment library – comprising more than 75 terabytes of fight footage – to the global artificial intelligence (AI) marketplace. Through the agreement, LFC’s assets will be licensed for AI model training, machine learning applications and synthetic data generation.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “AI is going to play an ever-increasing role in the entertainment industry and represents a new revenue stream by applying our unique content to data labeling and AI training. This agreement allows LFC to create new monetization streams while increasing the long-term value of its rapidly growing library.”

A spokesperson for Ninja Digital Holdings stated: “ Ninja Digital has expanded the collaboration with LFC by signing an exclusive agreement with KLED ( www.kled.ai ), one of the world's premier data marketplaces serving clients such as Google, Meta, and Tesla.”

The Lingerie Fighting Championships library will soon undergo testing, labeling, and cataloguing before being made available through KLED's AI data marketplace for model training and development. “Our partnership with KLED ensures these assets reach the right platforms, at the right time, to power the next generation of AI models.”

This agreement now positions LFC at the intersection of entertainment, technology, and artificial intelligence, potentially creating new monetization pathways while expanding the long-term value of its intellectual property portfolio.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring female fighters.

For more information please visit www.LFCfights.com

About Ninja Digital Holdings, L.L.C.

Ninja Digital Holdings is a data labeling and AI consultancy specializing in preparing and managing large-scale datasets for artificial intelligence training and machine learning applications. The company partners with global data marketplaces to help clients maximize the value of their content and media assets.

About KLED

KLED AI operates as a platform that bridges AI developers with content rights holders, offering premium, unbiased datasets for training AI models providing high-quality, ethically sourced data, including video, music, and transcriptions, enriched with metadata to ensure accuracy and ethical AI training.

Contact:

Shaun Donnelly

shaun@LFCfights.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84f839ff-2362-4016-9fdc-6741c7d010d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0237aab-af3d-4e76-b509-ce9911ae93db