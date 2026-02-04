Lingerie Fighting Championships To Hold LFC48: Gators & Garters at The Florida Man Games

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTCID:BOTY) announced today it will be performing a 3-fight exhibition at The Florida Man Games in Bradenton, Florida. LFC48: Gators & Garters will take place Friday February 20 as part of the pre-party event for VIP’s and campers.

“When we were asked if we’d be interested in participating in The Florida Man Games I was instantly intrigued,” LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly admits. “As a very unique show ourselves this just seemed right up our alley.”

The Florida Man Games, whose slogan is ‘live the headlines, without the jail time’, turns those wild ‘Florida Man’ headlines into athletic competitions such as the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course, Hurricane Party Prep: Grocery Aisle Rage and Bullwhips and Bad Decisions amongst others. It is held annually at The Freedom Factory in Bradenton.

“I wanted Lingerie Fighting Championships involved because their matches are intense, their fighters are wild, and their sport, much like ours, is uniquely exciting in all the right ways,” founder and event director Pete Melfi says. “I think bringing in the LFC to add to the action really levels up the experience for fans at The Florida Man Games. Attendees are in for a great show on opening night!”

Picking the six fighters to take part was no easy task for Donnelly who ultimately selected two Floridians in LFC’s Booty Camp Champ Bella ‘Goddess of Chaos’ Madisyn and Paris ‘The Barbiie Badass’ Love (both from Orlando), Channy Crossfire (Long Beach, CA), Tiffany ‘Conspiracy Smokeshow’ Baxter (Louisville, KY) and a pair of Boston, MA fighters in Veronica ‘The VP’ Payne and ‘Luscious’ Latasha Allen.

“We decided on 3 matches since this is the 3rd installment of The Florida Man Games,” Donnelly says. “And since the games are being billed as Round 3, each fight will consist of three 3-minute rounds barring a knockout or submission.”

In addition to Lingerie Fighting Championships, this year’s version of The Florida Man Games also features actors Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme from the popular Super Troopers film franchise.

Tickets and camping passes can be purchased at www.thefloridamangames.com

