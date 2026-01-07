Helio Corporation Announces $20 Million Non-Dilutive Utility Token Offering to Advance Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) Initiative

Berkeley, California, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) (“Helio” or the “Company”), a space-based renewable energy company, announced today that its Board of Directors has executed an agreement with a leading, highly experienced crypto marketing firm to support a planned $20 million Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for its proprietary utility token, Mission Helio.

The Mission Helio utility token is designed solely for functional use within Helio’s ecosystem, including tiered participation, usage-based benefits, and support for infrastructure development and ecosystem expansion. The token does not represent equity, ownership, profit-sharing rights, or any claim on Helio’s assets or earnings. The offering represents a strategic, non-dilutive financing initiative designed to fund the development and deployment of Helio’s proprietary space-based solar power systems while protecting shareholder equity and enhancing long-term value. Helio’s ICO is structured as an alternative capital raising mechanism intended to support the Company’s core mission: delivering continuous, renewable baseload energy from space for terrestrial use. By utilizing a utility token framework rather than issuing additional equity or debt, Helio aims to avoid shareholder dilution and reduce reliance on financing structures that have historically impaired value creation in public and over-the-counter markets.

“We are positioning Helio at the leading edge of innovation—not only in how energy is generated in space and transmitted to Earth, but in how critical infrastructure is financed,” said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer of Helio. “For too long, publicly traded OTC companies have depended on highly dilutive or toxic funding structures that erode shareholder value at precisely the moment capital is most needed. Our strategy reverses that dynamic by leveraging alternative capital markets to support regulated, asset-based operations.”

Management views the utility token offering as a deliberate departure from traditional OTC financing mechanisms, which often involve variable-rate instruments and repeated equity issuance. By separating capital formation from equity issuance, Helio believes it can strengthen balance-sheet integrity while aligning capital deployment with long-term shareholder value creation.

Proceeds from the token offering are expected to be used to advance Helio’s “Power Plants in Space” initiative, including the development of proprietary hardware, power transmission systems, and related intellectual property, as well as the expansion of infrastructure assets designed to support future revenue generation.

Helio believes this approach represents a first-of-its-kind financing model among publicly traded OTC companies: utilizing participation in unregulated digital asset markets to fund regulated, tangible energy infrastructure. Unlike crypto treasury strategies used by publicly traded proxy companies that rely primarily on token price appreciation or market sentiment, Helio’s model is focused on converting token-based capital into real, revenue-generating assets supported by proprietary engineering and systems IP.

Helio’s planned Initial Coin Offering reflects a fundamentally different approach to crypto-enabled financing—one intended to fund long-duration, revenue-producing renewable energy infrastructure while preserving shareholder equity and supporting sustainable long-term growth.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure—space-based power systems aka “Power plants in space” that captures solar energy beyond Earth’s atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Since being founded in 2018, Helio has specialized in delivering cutting-edge aerospace hardware, systems engineering, and mission services. From small-scale projects to flagship space missions, we support NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies to achieve success in space. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space or be added to our email list by sending your contact information to emcabrera@helio.space

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly,” "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan,” "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this presentation, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this presentation are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this presentation and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s business plans or model.

For More Information Contact:

Edward Cabrera

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

emcabrera@helio.space

(956) 225-9639