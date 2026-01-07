Bitget Crosses $1B Tokenized Stock Spot Volume Amid 4,900% Spike in Tokenized Gold Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced that cumulative spot trading volume for tokenized stocks on the platform has surpassed $1 billion, marking a major milestone in the adoption of on-chain access to global equities. Notably, approximately 95% of this total volume was generated in December alone, underscoring the sharp acceleration in user participation and liquidity as tokenized stocks moved from early adoption into mainstream trading activity.

The growth shows the global demand for continuous, borderless exposure to traditional financial markets through crypto-based infrastructure. Trading activity has broadened beyond technology equities, with precious metals-linked products emerging as a major contributor during December.

“What we are seeing is not just demand for equities on-chain, but a broader appetite for assets like gold and commodities to trade with the same speed, transparency, and global reach as crypto," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “As tokenized stocks, ETFs, and traditional assets converge on a single platform, capital is increasingly moving toward markets that operate continuously and without geographic barriers. This milestone signals that on-chain access to real-world assets is becoming a core part of modern market participation.”

Momentum has also been supported by Bitget’s recent app upgrade, rolled out in December, which introduced a more streamlined and data-rich experience for equity traders. The platform currently supports more than 100 on-chain stock tokens, allowing users to trade leading global equities such as Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Alphabet using USDT, without the account opening processes typically associated with traditional brokerages.

The $1 billion milestone reflects broader structural shifts in global finance as tokenized real-world assets move from experimentation toward mainstream usage. Market participants are increasingly favoring platforms that offer transparent pricing, consolidated access across asset classes, and trading availability beyond conventional market hours. On Bitget, tokenized stocks trade on a continuous basis, enabling global users to respond to macroeconomic developments, earnings releases, and commodity price movements without geographic or time-zone constraints.

As participation continues to expand across regions and asset types, tokenized stocks are emerging as a core growth engine within Bitget’s UEX ecosystem. By linking traditional financial instruments with on-chain settlement and unified access, the platform is contributing to the evolution of tokenized equities as an integral component of global capital markets.

