Stanley Martin Homes Announces Quartz District, a New Mixed-Use Community Coming Soon to Woodbridge, VA

RESTON, Virginia, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes announces the develpment and opening of Quartz District, a highly-anticipated 145-acre mixed-use community that will bring more than 1,000 new homes, walkable retail, and meaningful amenities to one of Prince William County’s most sought-after locations. Situated at 13920 Minnieville Road and less than five minutes from I-95 and Potomac Mills, Quartz District will be a vibrant destination for homeowners, businesses, and visitors.

Land and infrastructure development are well underway, marking a major milestone for the project. When complete, Quartz District will offer a variety of townhomes and 2-level townhome-style garage condos expected to start in the upper $400s to $500s, along with planned amenities including a community pool, clubhouse, walking trails, open green space, and multiple playgrounds.

A defining feature of the neighborhood is its unmatched walkability. Residents will be able to stroll to future on-site retailers such as coffee shops, restaurants, and everyday conveniences. The community will also be home to Prince William County’s first Whole Foods Market, bringing a significant new shopping option to the area and underscoring Quartz District’s role as a major new hub for the region.

“Quartz District is a game-changer for Prince William County. Our vision is to deliver a neighborhood that combines convenience, innovation, and a sense of belonging—a vibrant destination designed to bring people together. We’re thrilled to introduce a community that blends modern living with dynamic retail and green spaces, creating a place where families and businesses can thrive for generations,” said Jeremy Swink, Northern Virginia Division President at Stanley Martin Homes.

Beyond its future retail offerings, Quartz District provides immediate proximity to some of Woodbridge’s most popular attractions. Potomac Mills, I-95, and a broad selection of dining and entertainment options are just minutes away, offering residents both connectivity and convenience.

Quartz District is preparing to open for sales to the public in January 2026, with additional details on home designs, community features, and sales timing to be released in the months ahead. All are welcome to join the VIP list for exclusive updates.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 15 metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit https://www.stanleymartin.com.

