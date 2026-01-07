Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Says Cognitive Hoarding Is Driving Executive Burnout and Slowing Company Decisions

FINDLAY, OH, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINDLAY, OH - January 07, 2026 - -

As organizations enter Q1 planning amid rising executive burnout and digital overload, applied neuroscientist and executive advisor Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, CEO of The RED Carpet Connection, LLC, says excessive access and cognitive hoarding are quietly slowing decision-making in today's workplace.

"This chokehold is cognitive hoarding," Adams-Miller said. "When executives keep access open to everything and everyone, the brain never stands down, and progress slows even when motivation is high."

While clutter is often viewed as a personal issue, Adams-Miller explains that the larger problem is excess access. Constant notifications, lingering commitments, outdated systems, and emotional obligations compete for attention. Over time, this overload contributes to decision fatigue, slower response times, and reduced clarity.

Workplace data shows how widespread the issue has become. According to a 2023 Gallup report, 76 percent of employees report experiencing burnout at least sometimes. Gallup researchers have linked burnout to sustained cognitive strain, constant demands, and lack of recovery rather than workload alone.

Organizational experts point to similar patterns. In a 2023 interview with Harvard Business Review, organizational psychologist Adam Grant said, "Burnout is not just about working too much. It is about working without recovery," while discussing the impact of nonstop availability on performance.

Technology research reinforces this pressure. In the "Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023: Will AI Fix Work?" report released in May 2023, Microsoft stated, "Digital debt is the cumulative impact of having too much digital information, communication, and collaboration tools to manage."

Microsoft researchers have also reported that employees spend a significant portion of the workday managing email, meetings, and digital communication rather than focused work, contributing to rising cognitive load.

Adams-Miller says this digital debt feeds cognitive hoarding. The brain associates keeping access with safety and control, even when the access no longer serves a purpose. As a result, people stay busy while feeling stalled.

To reduce adverse effects, do the following: set mobile devices to silent, designate someone to handle your calls and email, and regularly delete or discard meetings, files, messages, and other items. These actions can save hours of fatigue each day.

Based on behavioral observation and client engagement data from her advisory work, Adams-Miller reports measurable changes when excess access is removed. Leaders often reduce decision-making time by 20 to 30 percent within weeks of closing unnecessary access points, such as standing meetings, open-inbox expectations, and outdated systems. These observations reflect professional advisory experience and behavioral pattern analysis rather than controlled clinical research.

"When unnecessary access stays open, the nervous system stays on alert," Adams-Miller said. "When access closes with intention, focus sharpens, energy returns, and forward movement becomes easier."

The observations outlined reflect current workplace trends and professional analysis rather than predictive or prescriptive guidance.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is available for interviews, training, and consultations on burnout, decision fatigue, cognitive overload, and how excess access affects leadership performance during periods of organizational change.

