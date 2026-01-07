Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C. Welcomes New Associate Luke Trucilla

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C. is pleased to announce that Luke Trucilla has joined the firm as a new associate, where he will focus his practice exclusively on accident and injury cases.

An Erie native, Luke is a graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School, where he was a standout multisport athlete and particularly excelled in football. His performance on the field earned him recognition as a Pennsylvania Large School All-State strong safety. Luke continued his athletic career at the University of Minnesota, fulfilling his goal of playing Division I football as a member of the Golden Gophers.

After two years at Minnesota, Luke transferred to Penn State University to focus on academics and pursue his longtime goal of becoming a lawyer. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law, where he brought the same discipline and competitive drive to his legal studies. While in law school, Luke was a member of the moot court team, further developing his advocacy skills.

Following law school, Luke served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Mark Stevens in the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. In that role, he conducted extensive legal research and writing and gained valuable insight into courtroom proceedings and judicial decision-making.

“Luke’s work ethic, discipline, and commitment to excellence stood out immediately,” said Tim George , partner at Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C. “His experience in the courtroom gives him a strong foundation to advocate effectively for our clients. We are excited to welcome him to the firm and confident he will be a tremendous asset to our team and the people we serve.”

As a new associate at Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C., Luke represents individuals injured due to the negligence of others. His practice includes car, truck, bicycle, and motorcycle accidents; dog attacks; and slip, trip, and fall cases.

Luke was born and raised in Erie and is the son of John and Suzanne Trucilla. He is one of six siblings and remains deeply connected to the community he now serves.

About Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C.

Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, Purchase, George & Murphey is a leading personal injury law firm serving clients across Northwestern Pennsylvania. The firm is known for its tenacious advocacy, compassionate client service, and track record of successful outcomes in complex injury and wrongful death cases. With deep roots in the Erie community and a fierce commitment to justice, the firm continues to serve as a voice for those harmed by negligence or wrongdoing.