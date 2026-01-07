Water Tower Research (WTR) Adds Eric Goldstein as Managing Director – Mobility

St. Petersburg, FL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research LLC (www.watertowerresearch.com) is modernizing investor engagement with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of research-driven content and communications that streamlines the way companies connect with and inform the market. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Eric Goldstein has joined the firm as Managing Director – Mobility.

Shawn Severson, WTR CEO and Co-Founder, said, “Eric’s deep experience in the mobility and transportation technology ecosystem makes him an ideal addition to our research team. With a background spanning senior positions in sell-side research, investment management, and investor relations, he brings a unique perspective for investors navigating this rapidly evolving sector. I’m excited to expand our presence in mobility and transportation with Eric joining, and to continue growing our open- access research and investor engagement platform at Water Tower Research.”

Eric Goldstein is Managing Director covering Mobility at Water Tower Research. He brings more than 25 years of experience across equity research, portfolio management, and investor relations, with deep expertise in automotive and industrial sectors.

Before joining Water Tower Research, Eric led Investor Relations at Fisker Inc. and SES AI Corporation, where he was responsible for financial communications, investor outreach, and capital markets strategy. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Magna International and spent over a decade managing an automotive and industrial equity fund at FNY Capital Management.

Eric began his career on Wall Street as an equity research analyst and held senior roles at firms including Bear Stearns, SAC Capital, and Salomon Brothers. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance from New York University.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing investor engagement through research-driven communications. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight into a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high- quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.