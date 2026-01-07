Credo AI and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate AI Adoption Through Purpose-Built AI Governance

LOS ALTOS, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo AI , the leader in AI governance software for enterprises, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Credo AI’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s AI governance platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft is a significant step forward in our mission to bring measurable, trustworthy AI to the Public Sector,” said Alok Panigrahy, Head of Channel Sales and Partnerships at Credo AI. “As Government agencies increasingly adopt AI technologies, they face mounting pressure to demonstrate measurable trust, risk management and accountability across AI systems. This collaboration enables us to provide AI governance and risk management capabilities to the agencies navigating these challenges, empowering them to deploy AI responsibly, transparently and with auditable oversight aligned with Federal guidance and standards.”

Credo AI provides a comprehensive platform purpose-built for AI governance, risk management and compliance. Designed to align with emerging regulations and standards such as the NIST AI RMF and Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) guidance, Credo AI enables Public Sector agencies to audit AI systems, ensure accountability and maintain regulatory compliance. The platform allows agencies to codify and enforce AI policies, monitor model usage across departments and manage the AI lifecycle with continuous oversight and defensible controls. With built-in tools for bias detection, fairness evaluation and transparency reporting, Credo AI helps agencies move beyond aspirational principles toward evidence-based AI governance, supporting explainable, accountable AI that aligns with public values and mission objectives. Credo AI’s deployment in the Public Sector can help ensure that expectations to adopt agentic AI are met with precision and control.

“The addition of Credo AI’s platform to our portfolio will enable faster AI adoption, stronger risk management and measurable business value for Government agencies,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “We are dedicated to driving demand for this platform through our reseller partners and ensuring our joint customers have the information and support they need to effectively deploy and leverage these solutions.”

Credo AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 591-6040 or Credo@carahsoft.com ; or learn more about Credo AI’s solutions and company here .

About Credo.AI

Credo AI is a pioneer and global leader in AI governance, trusted by the world’s most iconic brands to turn governance into a strategic advantage across the enterprise. Credo AI’s governance platform and advisory services enable organizations to adopt and scale AI responsibly, with measurable trust, auditable oversight, across the entire AI lifecycle. Recognized by Gartner, Forrester, Fast Company, and the World Economic Forum, Credo AI is defining the future of trusted AI governance at scale.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .