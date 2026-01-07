300 Exceptional Teen Scientists Recognized for Innovative STEM Research in Nation’s Oldest and Most Prestigious High School Competition

WASHINGTON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Science (the Society) today announced the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2026, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

Over 2,600 students applied this year from 826 high schools across 46 states, Washington, D.C., Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and 16 countries.

The 300 scholars are from 203 American and international high schools in 34 states, Washington, D.C. and China.

Each of the scholars will be awarded $2,000, and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.

This year marks the milestone 85th Science Talent Search and the 10th Science Talent Search in partnership with Regeneron.

The full list of scholars can be viewed here: https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/2026-scholars/



“Congratulations to the top 300 scholars in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Publisher, Science News. “Their research highlights the creativity, rigor and determination that’s pushing forward the future of scientific discovery. We are honored to recognize their achievements and support their continued pursuit of STEM excellence.”

Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays and recommendations.



Scholars’ research projects cover 20 categories, from Animal Sciences to Space Science. Other students chose to focus on areas such as Behavioral Sciences, Biochemistry, and Environmental Science. The top 5 categories among scholars’ projects this year are:

Cellular and Molecular Biology Medicine and Health Computational Biology and Bioinformatics Computer Science Engineering



“We are inspired by this year’s scholars for their remarkable projects and drive to use the power of STEM to improve the world around them,” said Christina Chan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Citizenship at Regeneron. “Our partnership with the Society for Science is all about empowering young scientists and inspiring them to use their creativity and inventiveness to advance solutions to the world’s biggest challenges. We congratulate the scholars on their achievement and look forward to seeing what each of their futures hold.”

Now in its 104th year, Society for Science has played a significant role in educating the public about scientific discoveries as well as in identifying future leaders in science, technology, engineering and math. This year marks the 85th Science Talent Search and its growing legacy of championing scientific curiosity and empowering young people who are driven to make our world better.

What’s Next: Important Dates for 2026

Top 40 Finalists Announced : January 21, 2026

: January 21, 2026 Regeneron STS Finals Week : March 5-11, 2026

: March 5-11, 2026 Public Exhibition of Projects : March 8, 2026

: March 8, 2026 Winners Announced at Awards Ceremony: March 10, 2026

What is the Regeneron Science Talent Search?



The Regeneron Science Talent Search, a program of Society for Science since 1942, is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Each year, more than 2,000 student entrants submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study and are judged by leading experts in their fields. Unique among high school competitions in the U.S. and around the world, the Regeneron Science Talent Search focuses on identifying, inspiring and engaging the nation’s most promising young scientists who are generating innovative solutions to solve significant global challenges through rigorous research and discoveries. It provides students with a national stage to present new ideas and challenge conventional ways of thinking.

For over eight decades, the Science Talent Search has rewarded talented high school seniors who dedicate countless hours to original research projects and present their results in rigorous reports that resemble graduate school theses. Collectively, STS alumni have received millions of dollars in scholarships and gone on to be awarded Nobel Prizes, Fields Medals, MacArthur Fellowships and numerous other accolades.

What is Regeneron’s role?



In 2017, Regeneron became only the third sponsor of the Science Talent Search, with a 10-year $100 million commitment to help reward and celebrate the best and brightest young minds and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM as a way to positively impact the world. Throughout our partnership, Regeneron nearly doubled the overall award distribution to $3.1 million annually, increasing the top award to $250,000 and doubling the awards for the top 300 scholars to $2,000 and their schools to $2,000 for each enrolled scholar to inspire more young people to engage in science.



Learn more at https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/.

Who is Society for Science?



Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its STEM Outreach programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

