Pinnacle Treatment Centers Appoints Brian Lantier as Chief Executive Officer

Mount Laurel, NJ, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leading provider of affordable, accessible addiction treatment services, has announced the appointment of Brian Lantier as its new Chief Executive Officer. Lantier succeeds Joe Pritchard, who served as CEO from 2006-2023, and interim CEO in 2025, as Pinnacle continues to advance its mission of transforming lives through compassionate, evidence-based care.

Lantier brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across behavioral health, hospice, palliative care, home health, employee health, and military service. His career has been defined by a deep commitment to expanding access to high-quality, person-centered care for individuals and families navigating some of life’s most challenging moments.

A former Naval Officer and Aviator, Lantier’s early years in the U.S. Navy instilled in him a passion for disciplined execution, teamwork, and service — principles that continue to shape his leadership philosophy. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Lantier’s dedication to Pinnacle’s mission is also deeply personal. Coming from a family of healthcare professionals — and with several family members in recovery from addiction — he understands firsthand the life-changing power of comprehensive and compassionate treatment. His lived experience fuels his drive to improve outcomes and strengthen the communities Pinnacle serves nationwide.

“I’m grateful for the warm welcome and honored to join Pinnacle,” said Lantier. “Great healthcare organizations are built by empowering and supporting the clinicians, operators, and leaders closest to the patients, while remaining anchored to purpose and clinical excellence. I look forward to learning alongside the incredible Pinnacle team as we serve so many individuals, families, and communities every day.”

Lantier’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Pinnacle Treatment Centers as the organization continues to expand its programs and deepen its commitment to recovery-focused care. Under his leadership, Pinnacle remains steadfast in its mission to provide hope, healing, and opportunity to those impacted by substance use disorders across the country.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive substance abuse treatment services across multiple states. Established with a commitment to accessible and affordable care, Pinnacle offers a full range of addiction treatment services, including medically supervised withdrawal management, inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living with partial hospitalization programs (PHP), medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and other recovery support services. The organization integrates evidence-based practices and personalized care plans to address the unique needs of each individual. Pinnacle Treatment Centers is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting recovery and improve their quality of life through compassionate and professional support. For more information, visit www.pinnacletreatment.com.

Attachment