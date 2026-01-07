The Tech Interactive Honors Steve Wozniak With James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award

San Jose, CA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Interactive will honor legendary technologist, inventor, and philanthropist Steve Wozniak as the 2025 James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian, presented by Applied Materials, at its eighth annual Tech for Global Good Celebration on January 16 at Signia by Hilton San Jose.

The Tech for Global Good, a signature program of The Tech Interactive, inspires students to see themselves as changemakers through films, curriculum, and exhibits featuring global Laureates.

“As a founding sponsor and supporter of The Tech Interactive, Steve Wozniak has believed in our vision of hands-on learning,” said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive. “His early support and lifelong advocacy for accessible, joyful education reflect exactly what we stand for as we inspire future innovators to use technology for positive change.”

The James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award, presented annually by Applied Materials, honors individuals whose broad vision and leadership are focused on tackling critical global challenges. Past recipients include Bill Gates, Al Gore, Dean Kamen, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Reid Hoffman, will.i.am, and 2024 honoree Fei-Fei Li. The award is named after Jim Morgan, Chairman Emeritus of Applied Materials and a recipient of the National Medal of Technology.

As a co-founder of Apple and a lifelong advocate for accessible, joyful learning, Wozniak has spent decades championing creativity, experimentation, and equitable access to technology. His philanthropic work has supported schools, museums, and programs that inspire learners of all ages to explore engineering, computing, and problem-solving as tools for positive change.

“I’ve always believed technology should help people live better, more creative lives,” said Steve Wozniak. “I’m honored to receive this award from The Tech Interactive, an organization that makes learning fun, meaningful, and empowering for everyone.”

At the Tech for Global Good Celebration, Wozniak will take part in a fireside chat hosted by comedian, actor, and producer Drew Carey. Carey is best known for The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and for succeeding Bob Barker as host of The Price Is Right. A longtime broadcaster and cultural icon, Carey also brings his curiosity and passion for innovation to conversations beyond entertainment.

This year’s theme, “Unlock Your Mind,” shines a spotlight on the innovative work of the 2025 Tech for Global Good Laureates, trailblazing organizations using neurotechnology to enable more mindful, empowered, and independent lives for millions of people around the world. The 2025-26 class of laureates includes:

Cognixion, Santa Barbara, CA

Cognixion’s wearable brain-computer interface restores communication and autonomy for people with speech and mobility impairments, enabling thought-driven interaction and self-expression.

Sanmai Technologies, Sunnyvale, CA

Sanmai Technologies is advancing noninvasive transcranial ultrasound to open new frontiers in mental health care, offering precision-driven solutions for complex neurological conditions.

BCI Pioneers Coalition, Columbus, OH

The BCI Pioneers Coalition ensures that the voices of users help shape the future of brain-computer interface technologies, setting ethical, inclusive standards for this rapidly evolving field.

Drive Medical, Port Washington, NY

NexStride, developed by Drive Medical, is a visual and auditory cueing device that helps people with mobility challenges walk with greater confidence, stability, and independence.

The laureates’ contributions will also be featured in educational materials and a special exhibition at The Tech Interactive, allowing thousands of students, parents, and educators to learn from their work and be inspired by their vision for a better future.

As the premier science and technology center in Silicon Valley, The Tech Interactive champions science, engineering, and innovation through hands-on programming, immersive exhibits, and future-ready learning experiences.

Event Details and Ticket Information

The Tech for Global Good Celebration is The Tech Interactive’s primary fundraiser, supporting its mission to inspire innovators and promote STEM education for all. Proceeds from the event will fund educational programs, including scholarships, exhibits, and initiatives designed to engage people from underrepresented communities in STEM fields.

Individual tickets and tables for the event are available to the public and can be purchased through The Tech Interactive’s website. This is an opportunity to be part of a remarkable evening celebrating technological advancements for global good and supporting the future of STEM education.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rrB85j_Ddgk