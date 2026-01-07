Definitive Healthcare to Present at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare market data and analytics, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Casey Heller, will present at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

The Definitive Healthcare presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is a data and analytics company focused on the business side of healthcare. The healthcare market is complex — our data makes it clearer. We cut through the noise to deliver the insights that healthcare organizations and companies need to make smarter, faster, more strategic decisions. Because when our customers succeed, healthcare gets better for everyone. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

