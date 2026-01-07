StayDry® Releases Guide on Methods to Address Leaky Basements for Michigan Homeowners

ELSIE, MI, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSIE, MI - January 05, 2026 - -

StayDry® has issued a guide that details approaches to identifying and resolving leaks in basements. This resource covers common causes of moisture intrusion and outlines steps for mitigation, drawing from established practices in foundation care.

The guide begins by noting that basements may experience leaks due to factors that permit moisture entry, potentially leading to mold development and damage to structural elements or stored items. It stresses the importance of determining the specific cause before implementing a solution.

Among the causes highlighted are issues with basement windows, where seals may degrade over time, allowing water to enter during periods of heavy rain or snowmelt. Indicators include visible wetness below windows or deterioration in surrounding materials, such as softness, cracks, mold, or drafts.

Cracks in foundation walls or floors represent another source of leaks. The guide differentiates between minor hairline fissures, which often pose no significant threat, and wider cracks exceeding one-eighth of an inch, which can allow groundwater to seep through.

Hydrostatic pressure from saturated soil following rainfall or snowmelt can force water into the basement, resulting in puddles or damp areas, particularly noticeable after substantial precipitation events.

Clogged sump pits or malfunctioning sump pumps may contribute to moisture accumulation, while blocked drainage systems, such as French drains, can become obstructed by debris, preventing effective water removal.

The guide provides methods for addressing these issues. For leaky windows, it suggests inspecting frames for damage, including rotting wood, crumbling masonry, or cracked glass. Minor problems can be managed with appropriate sealing materials, while more extensive deterioration may require replacement with models featuring improved drainage and seals. Maintaining clear window wells and using covers to redirect water are also recommended.

To handle foundation cracks, the resource describes the use of polyurethane injections to fill voids completely, offering a barrier against future intrusion. This approach contrasts with surface-level patches that may not endure.

Installation of a French drain system is presented as a means to alleviate hydrostatic pressure by channeling groundwater away. The process involves creating a trench with perforated piping, gravel, and fabric to facilitate flow. Options include interior setups connected to sump pumps, which necessitate floor excavation, or exterior configurations around the perimeter for broader coverage.

Regular maintenance of drains and gutters forms another component of the guide. It advises clearing gutters and downspouts periodically and ensuring extensions direct water at least six feet from the foundation. Accessible foundation drains should be flushed, and interior drains kept free of obstructions to avoid backups during rain.

Adding a backup sump pump, powered by battery, serves as a safeguard against primary pump failure or power outages, helping to prevent flooding.

Adjusting the soil grade around the home ensures proper sloping away from the foundation, with a drop of at least six inches over ten feet to guide rainwater elsewhere. This may involve adding compacted soil while avoiding coverage of siding or vents, and can be combined with other drainage enhancements.

The guide acknowledges that managing basement leaks can present challenges, and professional assessment may be warranted for complex situations. StayDry®, a basement waterproofing company serving Michigan, has made this information available to assist homeowners in understanding potential remedies.

David Brown, founder of StayDry®, stated, "Based on over 30 years of experience in basement waterproofing and service as a United States Marine Corps veteran, the guide offers practical steps for addressing common leak sources. Homeowners can use this information to evaluate their situations and consider appropriate actions."

D.R. Brown, who oversees daily operations and field work at StayDry®, added, "Identifying the root cause remains essential, as outlined in the resource. Methods like drain installations or crack repairs, when applied correctly, help manage moisture effectively over time."

Founded in 2006 in Lansing, Michigan, StayDry® operates as a family-owned business with headquarters in Elsie, Michigan. The team holds more than 100 years of combined experience in basement waterproofing, foundation repair, crawl space repair, and mold control. Services encompass interior and exterior waterproofing, French drain systems, sump pump installations, foundation crack repairs, wall stabilization, mold remediation, crawl space encapsulation, and egress window installations.

StayDry® serves the entire state of Michigan, as well as parts of Ohio and Indiana. The company provides a lifetime transferable warranty on basement waterproofing services. It maintains memberships in the National Association of Home Builders, the Home Builders Association, and the Better Business Bureau, and is recognized as a Fortress Platinum Contractor. Through its work, StayDry® has supported over 15,000 homeowners in resolving issues related to water intrusion and structural integrity.

The release of this guide aligns with StayDry®'s efforts to share knowledge on basement maintenance, contributing to informed approaches for handling moisture concerns.

