StayDry® has provided information on its foundation repair services, focusing on approaches to handle common structural issues caused by environmental factors in Michigan. This overview includes causes of foundation problems, signs of damage, and specific repair techniques used to restore stability.

Hydrostatic pressure stands as a primary cause of foundation failure. This pressure builds when soil around the foundation becomes saturated with water, exerting force on walls. Michigan's weather patterns, including heavy rainfall and freeze-thaw cycles, contribute to such conditions, leading to potential cracks, bowing, or crumbling in foundation structures.

Signs of foundation issues appear in various forms. Cracking or crumbling walls indicate weakening, while bowing walls suggest inward bending due to external pressure. Large cracks, particularly those wider than one-eighth of an inch, allow moisture entry. Cracks above exterior windows or difficulties in opening doors and windows also signal underlying problems that require attention.

StayDry® employs several methods to address these concerns. Crack injection involves using a high-pressure system to seal fissures in foundation walls. This technique fills cracks completely, preventing water intrusion and further deterioration. The process is guaranteed with a lifetime warranty, as stated by the company.

For bowing or bulging walls, Fortress Stabilization serves as a key solution. This proprietary method applies to minor, moderate, and severe cases, utilizing the Fortress InvisiBeam system, which incorporates composite reinforced materials. As a Platinum Certified contractor for Fortress systems, StayDry® installs these with backing from a manufacturer's lifetime warranty. The approach reinforces walls without extensive excavation.

StayWall Steel Brace Reinforcement targets moderate to severe bowing or bulging. It involves securing steel I-beams to floor joists, either bolted directly or set beneath the concrete floor. This company-developed technique provides support while minimizing obstruction in the basement space.

In cases of extensive damage, complete or partial wall rebuilds offer a resolution. These repairs focus on individual walls rather than the entire foundation, including an assessment to identify root causes. Addressing deeper issues helps prevent future occurrences.

The repair process begins with a free assessment by foundation consultants. This evaluation maps out problems and presents options. Office staff and installation crews then handle the work, drawing on the team's combined experience exceeding 100 years in foundation repair and related fields.

Foundation repair for Michigan homes often necessitates these techniques due to the region's soil composition and climate variations. StayDry® has applied such methods across the state, assisting residents in areas including Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, and Kalamazoo, as well as northern Ohio and northern Indiana.

This service provision aligns with feedback from customers, reflected in a 4.9-star rating based on 858 Google reviews. Reviews note the effectiveness of repairs in maintaining dry and stable basements, even after significant weather events.

David Brown, founder of StayDry®, stated, "Experience spanning over 30 years in foundation repair, along with service as a United States Marine Corps veteran, guides the selection of methods like crack injection and wall stabilization. These approaches account for Michigan's environmental challenges to support home structural integrity."

D.R. Brown, operations manager at StayDry®, added, "Daily oversight of repair projects shows the value of techniques such as StayWall reinforcement in addressing bowing walls. Assessments ensure solutions match specific foundation conditions for sustained results."

StayDry® operates as a family-owned company founded in 2006 in Lansing, Michigan, with headquarters in Elsie, Michigan. The team specializes in basement waterproofing, foundation repair, crawl space repair, and mold control. Services include interior and exterior waterproofing, French drain systems, sump pump installations, foundation crack repairs, wall stabilization, mold remediation, crawl space encapsulation, and egress window installations.

The company holds memberships in the National Association of Home Builders, the Home Builders Association, and the Better Business Bureau. It also maintains designation as a Fortress Platinum Contractor. Over the years, StayDry® has supported more than 15,000 homeowners in managing water intrusion and structural concerns.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nq3Ov5Y1GCw&t=43s

This detailing of foundation repair methods contributes to awareness of options available for maintaining home foundations in Michigan.

