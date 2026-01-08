Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Warns That CDC-Reported Record Flu Activity Is Driving Stress and That Mental Health Support Is Critical Right Now

FINDLAY, OH, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINDLAY, OH - January 08, 2026 - -

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, an applied neuroscientist and executive advisor, and CEO of The RED Carpet Connection, LLC, warns that rising public concern is intensifying as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that flu activity is at very high levels across much of the United States, with widespread illness reflected in recent national surveillance updates.

"When people see headlines about record flu levels or new influenza strains, the brain reacts as if danger is immediate," Adams-Miller explained. "That reaction alone increases stress, disrupts sleep, and fuels anxiety, even before any real exposure occurs."

Adams-Miller's observations are based on her applied neuroscience work, client outcomes, and analysis of current public health guidance, rather than on a single, standalone clinical study.

Public reaction to flu headlines is also shaped by recent experience with COVID. In its article "Coping with Stress," published in March 2024, the CDC explains that many people continue to experience heightened stress responses tied to memories of the COVID-19 pandemic, including fear of illness, uncertainty, and loss of control. The agency notes that reminders of infectious disease can reactivate those stress patterns even years later, particularly when media coverage is constant.

"Stress reduction is one of the most overlooked tools for both mental resilience and immune support," Adams-Miller emphasized. "When people keep a regular sleep schedule, limit constant exposure to flu-related news, and move their bodies consistently, the nervous system settles. Anxiety drops. The brain regains a sense of control."

CDC guidance consistently indicates that managing stress, maintaining regular sleep, limiting exposure to distressing news, and staying physically active support emotional regulation and overall well-being during public health events. Adams-Miller notes that these recommendations become especially important when disease-related headlines increase anxiety.

Outside public health agencies, mental health experts have echoed these concerns. In Psychology Today, clinical psychologist Amy Morin wrote in the article "How to Manage Stress When the News Is Overwhelming," published February 2023, "Constant exposure to distressing news can heighten anxiety and stress, making it harder to stay mentally strong."

Adams-Miller clarified that stress itself is not a mental disorder, yet stress has a powerful effect on mental health and daily functioning. "When stress stays high, people imagine worst-case scenarios. When the nervous system is dysregulated, people respond emotionally instead of logically, making poorer decisions," she observed.

Behavioral health research consistently shows that prolonged stress interferes with sleep, concentration, and emotional balance. During periods of intense flu coverage, that stress can spread through families, workplaces, and communities, even among people who are physically healthy.

"You cannot control the headlines," Adams-Miller asserted. "You can control how your brain and body respond to them, and that response matters."

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is available for media interviews, expert commentary, podcasts, and speaking engagements related to mental health, stress management, neuroscience, leadership, and decision-making during periods of uncertainty. Availability is subject to scheduling.

She urged individuals to treat mental health habits as a core component of staying well during flu season, alongside frequent handwashing. "Calm brains make better decisions. That steadiness helps people move through uncertainty with clarity instead of fear," Adams-Miller concluded.

