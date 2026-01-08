TomTom enhances maps and navigation with Microsoft Azure integration

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced its continued collaboration with Microsoft to enhance its maps and navigation products. TomTom is enhancing its automotive navigation solutions, including the TomTom Automotive Navigation Application and TomTom AI Agent, through integration of Azure OpenAI in Microsoft Foundry Models, Azure Cosmos DB and Azure Kubernetes Service.

As vehicles transform into digital experiences, drivers expect seamless interactions and intelligent navigation. By integrating TomTom’s mapping and traffic intelligence into a customizable platform, automakers can deliver highly branded navigation experiences that are ready for production in weeks, not months.

TomTom AI Agent integrates Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models to offer drivers natural voice control, enabling intuitive search and navigation through speech. This proactive system listens, reacts, and guides drivers, anticipating their needs and enhancing safety on the road.

Through this integration, automakers benefit from a pre-integrated solution built for scale that reduces time-to-market and eliminates the need for ongoing use case development, as updates are delivered seamlessly via the cloud. The architecture also gives automakers greater brand control and solution modularity, enabling them to innovate while providing drivers with a premium voice and navigation experience.

“Our collaboration with TomTom reflects our commitment to delivering intelligent navigation systems that put safety, efficiency, and the driver experience first,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft. “Together, we’re helping automakers create seamless, branded experiences that meet the expectations of today’s digital drivers and shape the future of mobility.”

“As the future of driving becomes increasingly software-defined, TomTom and Microsoft are at the forefront, engineering confidence in every journey,” said Manuela Locarno Ajayi, SVP for Product Engineering, TomTom. “Together, we harness the power of Azure OpenAI to deliver intelligent, seamless solutions that not only enhance the journey but also prioritize driver safety and satisfaction. This collaboration allows us to innovate faster and offer OEMs a fully customizable platform that meets the demands of today’s digital vehicles.”

At CES 2026, TomTom will showcase this collaboration with Microsoft at the Wynn Encore Hospitality Suites, where attendees can experience the power of intelligent navigation, EV routing, proactive hazard alerts, and lane-level guidance firsthand, setting a new benchmark for voice technology in vehicles.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

www.tomtom.com

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de1be0df-b6e0-4af1-968c-281522052a88