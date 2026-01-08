TomTom and Visteon Partner to Launch In-Car AI: Privacy-First, Onboard Conversational Navigation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced the successful integration of its Automotive Navigation Application with the cognitoAI™ platform from Visteon, a global automotive technology leader in cockpit electronics. This collaboration delivers an onboard AI voice experience deeply integrated with an automotive navigation solution, highlighting a shared commitment to bringing a high-performance, secure, reliable, and intuitive driver experience to market.

Agentic AI Meets Onboard Processing

Visteon’s cognitoAI™ platform is built on a hybrid architecture and is powered by Visteon's custom fine-tuned multimodal Vision Language Model (VLM), that seamlessly switches between offline and online modes, to ensure continuous and reliable operation in all driving conditions. On-device voice processing enables unparalleled speed and enhanced driver data privacy. By achieving a deep integration with TomTom’s Automotive Navigation Application, drivers can interact with the navigation using natural, conversational language, instead of being limited to rigid commands, to perform complex requests for location search, waypoint manipulation, and providing detailed route information.

TomTom Automotive Navigation Application: Fast-Track to a Premium, Customizable Cockpit

TomTom’s Automotive Navigation Application provides the robust, flexible foundation that enabled Visteon to achieve this breakthrough on automotive-grade hardware. Engineered for fast time-to-market, the Automotive Navigation Application’s proven and validated quality allowed Visteon’s team to create a deep integration between voice and navigation. The result is a premium navigation experience that remains up-to-date with evolving driver expectations.

“Working with TomTom, we’ve achieved a significant milestone: proving that the most advanced conversational experience can run entirely on vehicle hardware,” said Sivakumar Yeddanapudi, Global Vice President – Digital Cockpit and Connected Services, Visteon. “The maturity and flexibility of the TomTom Automotive Navigation Application was instrumental in enabling us to rapidly deliver a high-performance, branded experience that meets the rigorous standards of the automotive industry while exceeding driver expectations.”

“Our collaboration with Visteon is setting a new benchmark for in-vehicle navigation, proving that cutting-edge AI can be delivered in a secure, on-device architecture,” said Manuela Locarno Ajayi, SVP for Product Engineering, TomTom. “By combining TomTom’s industry-leading maps and navigation with Visteon’s onboard AI foundation - including integrated voice AI and a tuned video language model, we are delivering a truly natural, conversational, and intuitive experience that drivers love using.”

The partnership leverages Visteon’s expertise in automotive AI and in-car computing alongside TomTom’s decades of mapping and location intelligence technology, establishing a new industry standard for privacy-first, onboard AI navigation.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

www.tomtom.com

About Visteon:

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

