Statement from BNP Paribas - Sudan Litigation

SUDAN LITIGATION:

RULING CLEARS PATH FOR BNP PARIBAS APPEAL

Paris, 8 January 2026

On the 7th of January 2026, the decision by the judge to certify the October verdict clears the path for BNP Paribas to pursue its appeal. BNP Paribas welcomes the Court’s decision as it allows the bank to pursue the procedure as planned.

As BNP Paribas has consistently stated, the jury verdict is fundamentally flawed as a matter of fact and law. The Bank will demonstrate on appeal that the legal standards applied at trial were based on an erroneous application of relevant Swiss law and that a full and fair review of the facts requires dismissal of the case.

Moreover, the October verdict is specific to three plaintiffs and should not have broader application. Any attempt to extrapolate or any speculation is necessarily wrong.

BNP Paribas is thoroughly prepared for its appeal. The bank is confident in its arguments and that the October verdict will be overturned on appeal.

