Bitget TradFi Surpasses $2 Billion in Daily Volume as Gold Trading Activity Surges

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has recorded more than $2 billion in daily trading volume on Bitget TradFi, marking a major milestone since its public rollout on January 5. The performance highlights accelerating demand for access to traditional markets on the platform as a hedge against recent volatility. With this, pairs such as Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30), Nasdaq 100 index (NAS100), Silver (XAGUSD), and Euro FX (EURUSD) are the top traded within the 72-hour timeframe.

The surge in trading activity reflects the real need for Bitget TradFi, which enables crypto-native traders to participate in global markets through a seamless trading interface. The growth shows Bitget’s UEX model is evolving into a real-time gateway to trade 2M+ tokens onchain, tokenized stocks, indices, forex, commodities and precious metals like gold.

Since its launch, Gold (XAUUSD) has emerged as the most actively traded pair on Bitget TradFi, ranking first by volume. The trend highlights gold’s role as a high-liquidity instrument as well as a tactical asset used to capture short-term price swings.

“Headlines have triggered a risk-off shift, pushing flows into gold and silver. Oil is holding near -$60/ per barrel, limiting near-term inflation pressure, even as markets price in potential supply shocks and tighter financial conditions,” said Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget Research.

“On-chain positioning remains supportive; exchange balances trending lower, ETF flows stabilizing and improving, and stablecoin liquidity staying elevated suggest accumulation and a potential base for a higher-timeframe rebound rather than broad capitulation,” he added.

Bitget TradFi has been designed as an event-driven trading environment, offering short-term access to global financial instruments. With $2 billion in daily TradFi volume now recorded, Bitget is lowering the barriers typically associated with traditional markets. This milestone aligns with Bitget’s broader UEX vision for a unified platform where users can move fluidly between markets gaining access to global assets worldwide.

“The fundamental shift in wealth management is happening right now,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “People are moving from platforms with hefty fees and brokerage to platforms like ours that allow them to access global assets under a roof. Tokenized TradFi assets such as gold, forex and stocks are currently traded at one of the lowest fees in the world on Bitget.”

To start your TradFi journey, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price , and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform for on- and off-ramping, trading, earning, and paying seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b0a7494-ee7e-43c4-ad19-cf91d3952eba