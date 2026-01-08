AGM Group Announces Strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Amber Premium in Building RWA Tokenization Initiatives

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGM Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Amber Premium, a global leading digital wealth management platform, to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in the tokenization of real-world assets (“RWA”).

Pursuant to the MOU, the parties intend to collaborate on potential RWA-related initiatives. Amber Premium, directly or through its affiliates, may provide blockchain-based technology solutions and technical support services for one or more RWA projects that AGM Holdings or its subsidiaries may evaluate from time to time. Amber Premium’s contemplated role is limited to technology, infrastructure, and innovation support and does not include the issuance, offering, distribution, or promotion of any tokenized assets or investment products. The potential areas of collaboration may include tokenization-related technology architecture, advisory support on digital asset infrastructure design, and other technical services intended to improve operational efficiency and digital asset lifecycle management of eligible real-world assets. Any such initiatives will be subject to applicable laws and regulations, internal compliance assessments, and the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals.

The MOU also provides a framework for the parties to explore a broader strategic partnership in the RWA sector, leveraging their respective technological capabilities, industry expertise, and market access. Any specific project scope, commercial terms, or service arrangements will be subject to further negotiation and set forth in separately executed definitive agreements.

“This MOU demonstrates AGM Group's continuous innovation in the blockchain industry. When we are in a constantly changing and rapidly evolving market environment, I believe that choosing ongoing innovation is the most sensible choice for the company's future development,” said Bo Zhu, Director of AGM Group Holdings Inc. “Real-world asset tokenization represents a developing area within the broader digital economy. Through this non-binding framework, we aim to assess potential collaboration opportunities with experienced technology partners such as Amber Premium, while maintaining a disciplined and compliant approach.”

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit www.agmhgroup.com.

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name “Amber Premium,” is a global leading digital wealth management platform. As a private banking grade expert in digital wealth management and a subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium is a trusted partner to high-net-worth individuals and leading institutions, delivering institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions. The firm is set to redefine the digital wealth management landscape, serving as a proven Nasdaq-listed gateway to digital assets. Learn more at www.ambr.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



